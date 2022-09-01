With each slap of adversity Broadway faces this year, the team gets back up.
Youth, injuries, a difficult non-district schedule — the Gobblers have dealt with it all.
But what fourth-year BHS coach Danny Grogg likes the most? Their response.
"We have a very young team and they will make some mistakes this year but dang, are they physical and coachable," Grogg told the Daily News-Record earlier this week. "These kids will run through a wall for you. The amount of progress they have made in the four weeks of the preseason is remarkable. A lot of people have written us off because of how young we are this year and how shorthanded we have been due to injuries, but we just keep punching adversity in the mouth."
The Gobblers are preparing to host Strasburg tonight at 7 p.m. in a non-district battle of two teams that are aiming for another playoff run this season.
Broadway made the trip north to take on the Rams in Week 2 last season, but penalties and early miscues ultimately cost them in a 25-21 early-season setback.
That game proved to be a motivator for the Gobblers, who went on to win five of their next seven and reached the second round of the Region 3C playoffs.
"Strasburg will be Strasburg," Grogg said. "They are going to do what they do. They are going to try to pound it down your throat offensively and set in a 5-3 defensively and fly around. They are always well coached, physical and disciplined and I have a lot of respect for [Rams] coach [Mark] Roller and that program."
Under Roller, the Strasburg program has been a perennial playoff team and established a reputation as one of the most consistent programs in the area.
Last season, the Rams reached the second round of the Region 2B playoffs, falling to Central in the semifinal round and finished with a 9-3 overall record.
Strasburg returns quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball, including quarterback/defensive back Ryan Roller, linebacker/offensive lineman Colby Shaw Jr., offensive/defensive lineman Omar Holliday Sr. and a handful of others.
"If we're successful, we have to get the run game established on offense, stop their dive on defense and be disciplined on special teams with no big plays," Grogg said.
Oddly enough, it will actually be the first game of the season for the Rams after school officials had to cancel last week's opener against Skyline just hours before the scheduled kickoff due to an alleged threat posted on social media.
"We get an opportunity to see what our guys can do," Roller said.
The Gobblers impressed in a Week 1 win over Fluvanna County, building an early lead before eventually holding on late for a 28-17 non-district victory.
In that game, 6-foot-3, 190-pound running back Cole Wuenschel had a breakout game, finishing with 28 carries for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Broadway.
"I believe their size is concerning and they have a game under their belts," Roller said. "The first-game jitters could be an issue, along with being on the road."
Broadway wasn't perfect in its season-opening win over the Flucos, but the team did enough in all three phases of the game to pull out an impressive road victory.
Now, it'll face an even bigger test with a playoff-contending team like Strasburg.
"We have to take care of the football and minimize our mistakes," Roller said. "We are going to make mistakes, but how we handle those mistakes will be key."
The Gobblers have faced their fair share of adversity early on this season, but Grogg and his coaching staff have remained impressed with their response each time.
Now, facing a Strasburg team that's been facing its own share of misfortune recently, Broadway is prepared to face a motivated squad at home this week.
"They are chomping at the bit to play with everything that happened to them last week," Grogg said. "It's going to be a challenge in all three phases. Should be a donnybrook."
