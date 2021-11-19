LYNCHBURG — It’s been a season filled with exceeding expectations for Broadway.
But on Friday night, on a frigid night at Williams Stadium on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg, the fifth-seeded Gobblers ran into a buzz saw in top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy.
The Bulldogs scored five first-half touchdowns and posted a stout performance defensively in a 48-0 rout of Broadway in the Region 3C semifinals at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
“They’re good,” BHS third-year coach Danny Grogg said. “They should be. They’ve got a lot of kids running around on that field that’s going to play high-caliber football in college. They should be good. It is what it is when you face a team like this in the playoffs.”
It was the Caleb and Gideon Davidson show from the start as the brotherly duo combined for 15 carries for 218 rushing yards and all five of LCA’s first-half scores in a dominant first-half effort.
The first-half highlights were limited for the Gobblers against a big, physical Bulldogs defense.
Broadway did force a punt on the opening drive and a turnover on downs in the second quarter, but the Gobblers were limited to just 42 yards of total offense in the first half and couldn’t get a stop defensively against an LCA offense that piled up 350 yards in just two quarters of play.
“We’ve gotten better and better,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said. “Honestly, we’ve still got a ways to go. We still have a lot left in the tank. They’re playing well, getting better each week. To get a shutout against a really good team like that is a big-time accomplishment.”
The Bulldogs got two more touchdowns from the Davidson brothers in the third quarter with Gideon and Caleb reaching the end zone before LCA started pulling the starters from the game.
Gideon Davidson finished with 11 carries for 182 yards and three scores for the game while Caleb Davidson had 11 carries for 11 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylin Belford added 111 yards of total offense for LCA (11-0) while quarterback Davis Lane was 6-of-8 passing for 85 yards.
For the Gobblers (7-5), Stuhlmiller finished with 53 yards of total offense in high final prep game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team for making it here,” Grogg said. “We’re one of only four teams left in the region and that’s something to celebrate. We should be proud as coaches and our team should be. It’s tough. No one likes to go out like this, but it is what it is. We had a great season. We’ll get better from this.”
BROADWAY 0 0 0 0 — 0
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 13 21 14 0 — 48
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
LCA — G. Davidson 5 run (kick failed), 3:03
LCA — C. Davidson 1 run (Dupin kick), 0:51
Second Quarter
LCA — C. Davidson 10 run (Dupin kick), 5:50
LCA — G. Davidson 84 run (Dupin kick), 3:00
LCA — C. Davidson 1 run (Dupin kick), 0:49
Third Quarter
LCA — C. Davidson 14 run (Dupin kick), 9:18
LCA — G. Davidson 20 run (Dupin kick), 3:47
