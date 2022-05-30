BROADWAY — When Rustburg's best player and starting pitcher, Kyle Fields, went down after being hit unintentionally by a pitch at the plate in the top of the first inning, it looked like the entire game plan for both teams would have to change.
But the senior got up, dusted himself and was on the mound to face Broadway in the bottom of the inning.
All the big right-hander did from there was toss a complete game, limiting the Gobblers to just five hits and one run as the fifth-seeded Red Devils ended fourth-seeded Broadway's season with an 11-1 six-inning victory in the Region 3C baseball quarterfinals Monday afternoon at BHS.
"When I got hit, I didn't feel too good," said Fields. "But I got up as I knew that I was on the bump and I had to be there for my team. After they checked me out and I didn't have a concussion, I was good to go."
The game looked like it was going to be a pitcher's duel between Fields and Broadway senior Ryan Martin. The Gobblers scored the game's first, and their only, run of the contest in the second when freshman catcher Sy Crider walked and scored on right fielder Noah Hertzler's sacrifice fly to give Broadway a 1-0 lead.
The Red Devils took the lead for good in the third. A Logan Litchford RBI single down the third base line and two Broadway errors put Rustburg in front 2-1. Rustburg did all the damage it needed in the fourth inning. Singles by Litchford and Fields were followed by a three-run double by catcher Quentin Smith as the Red Devils increased their lead to 9-1. Two more runs in the sixth produced the final margin of 11-1.
As the hot humid evening went on, Fields got stronger, finishing with six strikeouts and just two walks. First baseman Hunter Deavers was the only Gobbler with multiple hits, two.
"Hats off to Rustburg. They played a good game and they are a good team," eighth-year Broadway coach Tim Turner said. "Today was just not our day. I'm proud of my guys, we've had a great season."
Broadway, who has eight seniors, finished their season at 14-7 overall.
The Red Devils pounded out eight hits with Litchford getting three hits and three RBIs, Smith added a hit and three RBIs and Fields had a hit and an RBI to help his cause.
"Our guys were swinging, stealing some bases and got some good reads on passed balls. We were really hitting it tonight," said Fields, who is still deciding on his baseball future after graduation.
"He's a tough kid and he won that game for them. He kept us off balance. We were told coming in not to let him beat us at the plate but he beat us on the mound," Turner said of Fields. "Our pitching and defense failed a little bit but still you've got to score more than one run. We didn't get that done tonight."
Rustburg improved to 14-7 overall with its third straight win.
"Through our scouting report, we saw that Broadway liked to play small ball so we kept our corners in," said eighth-year Red Devils' coach Chris Carr. "We knew they had some .300 hitters but we just wanted to play clean defense and make them earn it."
Carr couldn't say enough about Fields.
"He's a tough kid, a four year starter for us and I'm not sure there is anything that would knock him out of the game in that situation. He dusted himself off, went out there and threw six strong innings and had two good bats at the plate. I couldn't ask anymore out of him," he said.
Rustburg 002 702 — 11 9 2
Broadway 010 000 — 1 4 1
Fields and Smith. Martin, Deavers, Hertzler and Crider. W — Fields. L — Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.