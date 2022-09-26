BROADWAY — A new coach has brought new life to Broadway’s volleyball program.
It’s the Gobblers' first year under head coach Colton Frey and his love and passion for the game has contributed to the team going 6-8 showcasing steady improvement through the first half of the season.
“Coach Frey has been great, I mean he is such an asset to Broadway volleyball,” BHS senior Lindsey Wimer said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a coach that truly knows so much about it and has as much as experience as what he has. … He’s just great, he brings a lot of energy.”
That energy was on display prior to Broadway’s road game at Spotswood this past Thursday when Frey walked into the lunch room where the team was wait to leave for the game and shouted, “It’s game day!”
Sophomore Ashlyn Spitzer attested to Frey’s passion for volleyball and that he always wants the girls to have fun on the court.
“He actually gives us lots of confidence and makes sure all of us have high self-esteem,” Spitzer said. “I feel like it was a lot better than last year, we definitely have improved a lot with him, skill-wise and knowledge-wise.”
Spitzer said she’s struggled with self-esteem and Frey has helped her keep her confidence up and not let her get down.
In his short time as Broadway coach, Frey said he is super excited and proud to be a part of the Gobblers volleyball program. He considers himself lucky to walk into a team that is eager to learn and work.
“I think for us, we’re really excited about the growth we’ve seen,” Frey said. “From where we started to where we are now, we’ve definitely made huge improvements and have built up our game IQ tremendously.”
This is Frey’s first varsity head coaching gig after being an assistant and coach for the Spotswood JV team for three years.
One of the biggest differences for Frey is he was unaware of some of the behind-the-scenes duties as head coach, such as fundraising and jersey orders.
“It’s definitely a bigger responsibility outside of the volleyball aspect,” Frey said. “I think the volleyball piece of it feels really similar, not in play level, but in that’s the part that’s really exciting and comes super naturally.”
Despite the excitement of improvement, things haven’t been perfect for Broadway this season. The Gobblers dropped their first two matches of the season and at one point were on a three-match losing streak.
“I think that all of us recognize we’re disappointed in some of our losses,” Frey said. “We’re continuing to learn to be resilient and push through.”
The Gobblers are continuing to learn and a few big pieces Frey has felt he’s brought to the table for the team are his passion and game IQ.
While he’s demanding and has high expectations, Frey said he likes to have fun as well.
“We’ve gotten to grow together, to goof off and be silly, and also come to practice knowing that we’re going to be here to work,” Frey said. “When we make mistakes, they’re a growth opportunity for us and we’re going to learn from those.”
Wimer described Frey as an “energetic, amazing” coach.
The coaching change was the biggest adjustment Wimer has ever gone through in her prep career because she said Frey’s style is completely different from what she’s used to.
The senior standout said she’s learned most about the importance of leadership under Frey’s wing.
“I've definitely changed the way I come up to the girls,” Wimer said. “We’re all mixed in, we’re all talking, we’re all laughing and having a good time. That energy is really important, to just have a fun environment.”
Wimer said there’s been nothing like her senior year. Everything about the Broadway program for her is more fun and energetic, which is how she said she’d want to go out in her last year.
“It feels great that Broadway is finally headed in the right direction with their volleyball program,” Wimer said. “I’ve really never been under a Broadway program that’s been on this far of an uphill trajectory.”
One of the biggest things Frey has learned through this experience is that he doesn’t always have the answer and not everything will go according to plan.
He said one of the things he’s continuing to learn is everyone is motivated by something different and have different playing styles.
Moving forward, Frey is focused on building team culture and playing authentic Broadway volleyball.
Something Frey tells his team a lot is that no one is the sole reason they lose a match or set and that everyone on the team is a reason they have a chance to win.
“That is something that I think we’re really trying to hold onto this year and we’re trying to figure out what that means for us,” Frey said. “I think that people haven’t quite seen the best of Broadway volleyball yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.