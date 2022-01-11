BRIDGEWATER — It was a victory that didn’t leave the winners satisfied.
Broadway dominated the second and third quarters, got big performances out of Conner and Caleb Barnes and scored efficiently throughout a majority of the second half to defeat rival Turner Ashby 56-49 in Valley District boys basketball action in front of a solid crowd in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
But despite the victory, the Gobblers left disappointed in the score being closer than they imagined.
“I’ll be completely honest,” Broadway guard Caleb Barnes said. “That win didn’t sit right with us because we let them come back into the game. We respect TA. We should have came out in the fourth quarter and took that energy like we had and just blown the game wide open. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that and we have some things that we need to work on, including myself.”
After the Knights jumped out to a 15-9 lead through one quarter of play, it was all Broadway as the Gobblers drew charges, got second-chance points and played sound defense to take over.
The Gobblers used a 15-3 run to take a six-point lead in the second and never looked back.
“They put us in a half-court game and we just struggled to put the ball in the hole,” TA first-year coach Clay Harris said. “They’re a good defensive team, really get into your grill. We were getting some looks, but they weren’t falling. They just made everything really hard on us.”
After its 15 first-quarter points, Turner Ashby combined to score 12 in the next two frames.
By the time the Knights got going again with 22 points in the fourth, it was far too late.
“I was really pleased with our press break and Conner Barnes really attacked the rim,” Broadway coach Dwight Walton said. “We made a good push and we almost put the game away, but we let our guard down. Those are the little things we talk about — we need to finish games against teams.”
It was the type of performance Broadway needed in snapping a three-game losing streak.
1 of 13
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Conner Barnes goes up for a shot in the Gobblers' 56-49 win over Turner Ashby on Tuesday.
Broadway's Conner Barnes goes up for a shot in the Gobblers' 56-49 win over Turner Ashby on Tuesday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Conner Barnes goes up for a shot against Turner Asbhy's Garret Spruhan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Conner Michael and Turner Ashby's Garret Spruhan get tangled up after chasing down a loose ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Turner Ashby's Trent Kisner drives up the court against Broadway's Noah Hertzler.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton yells to his team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Turner Ashby's Garret Spruhan takes a shot over Broadway's Caleb Barnes.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Turner Ashby’s Jacob Keplinger takes a shot against Broadway’s Samuel Witmer in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Breylon Miller grabs a rebound.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Breylon Miller looks for a route around Turner Ashby's Noah Gerber.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Turner Ashby head coach Clay Harris meets with his team at the end of the first quarter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Conner Barnes grabs a rebound against Turner Ashby.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Conner Barnes goes up to the rim past Turner Ashby's Garret Spruhan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Samuel Witmer fends off Turner Ashby's Jacob Keplinger and Adam Bass as he looks for an open teammate.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Conner Barnes led the Gobblers with a game-high 17 points while Caleb Barnes had 14.
Dakota Dove also chipped in for Broadway with 11 while Ben Hutcheson had six.
“We never have to preach effort,” Walton said. “But if we can clean up some of the spurts where we let our guard down or don’t do things as sharply, I really think we can be a decent little team.”
For the Knights (5-4, 0-1 Valley), Jacob Keplinger had a game-high 19 points and Garret Spruhan had 13. It was the second consecutive loss for a TA team that has been up and down this season.
“[Broadway] did a good job,” Harris said. “They always play with a lot of heart, a lot of intensity. I thought we matched it there in the first quarter, but we just weren’t able to in the second and third.”
The win saw the Gobblers (8-4, 1-0 Valley) get on track, but they have bigger goals in mind.
“We started kind of slow,” Caleb Barnes said. “Our defense was kind of lackadaisical at times. We got too satisfied. We lost the lead a little bit, let them get back into it and shouldn’t have.”
That’s why, even with a win as they left Bridgewater, the Broadway players wanted more.
“It’s a district game and it’s a win,” Caleb Barnes said. “But we have work to do. We’re not satisfied.”
