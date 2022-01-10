It doesn’t matter the sport, the circumstances or the outcome, it’s an emotional matchup.
The rivalry between Broadway and Turner Ashby has cranked up the intensity in recent seasons — notably on the gridiron, but across all different sports — throughout the academic year.
As the Gobblers and Knights prepare to open Valley District play Tuesday in boys basketball action at TAHS at 7 p.m., it’s expected to be another emotional, tense contest in front of a bigger-than-normal crowd.
“The Turner Ashby-Broadway rivalry is always a great game,” Gobblers veteran coach Dwight Walton said. “We always respect each other, but I think we will be fighting hard to get that first district win. Another season is flying by us again, but now starting district play brings a like extra excitement. The atmosphere with big local crowds makes [for] some really fun basketball nights.”
Broadway comes into this game with the best overall record in the Valley District at 7-4, but has lost three in a row. The Knights, meanwhile, are 5-3, but are coming off a 16-point road loss to William Monroe.
Despite their shortcomings in recent weeks, both coaches are optimistic for more success in district play.
“I feel like our offense is making big steps forward,” Walton said. “We are shooting the ball with much more confidence and just sharper in our offensive sets. We continue to play well as a team.”
The Gobblers have relied on a balanced offensive attack with senior Conner Barnes, a 6-foot-3 blue-collar forward, leading the way with 14.4 points and 8 rebounds per game this season.
Conner Barnes’ brother, Caleb, is averaging 7.2 points and 8.5 assists while Jowell Gonzalez Santiago (6.0), Dakota Dove (5.9) and Ben Hutcheson (5.5) all average more than five per game.
"With Broadway being such a balanced team offensively, it will be important for us to keep changing up our defenses to find what slows them down,” TA first-year coach Clay Harris said. “There is not just one or two players that can score the ball, so we will have to be creative with our defensive approach.”
The Knights have been up and down a bit, winning three in a row to start the season before dropping two straight, winning two more and then coming up short last weekend at WMHS.
But there’s reason for optimism around Turner Ashby, specifically with the senior duo of Garret Spruhan and Jacob Keplinger. Spruhan, a forward, is averaging 15.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.8 assists per game while the speedy guard Keplinger is scoring a team-high 15.6 points per contest this year.
“TA continues to be a very strong shooting team,” Walton said. “They do a great job of getting to the basket and finding open teammates if defense helps. Hopefully, our defense will do a good job on the ball and try to keep dribble penetration from happening. We need to find shooters and close out well.”
But as good as Spruhan and Keplinger have been, there are other pieces for the Knights that have flashed at various points this season. Noah Gerber does a little bit of everything with averages of 6.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while Adam Bass (6.0), Beau Baylor (5.5) and Trent Kiser (5.0) are among the players for Turner Ashby that are scoring over five points per contest.
“Garret and Jacob have done a great job for us offensively all year long, but they are not the only ones that can score the basketball,” said Harris, who is a former standout point guard at Fort Defiance. “We have multiple players that can score the basketball and we hope to find more of a rhythm on offense now that we are getting more into a routine. We have had a lot of interruptions the past few weeks, as have many other teams, and we feel we are finally getting back to where we should be.”
Unselfishness is a trait of both teams early this season and will be key to their success moving forward. In a league that’s been dominated by Spotswood, with a sprinkle of Harrisonburg two years ago, the Gobblers and Knights are both teams capable of taking that next step this season and competing for a district title.
“I love seeing different players have big nights for us,” Walton said. “This team really supports whoever is playing well and just wants to win. This will give us a chance each night.”
The passion that bleeds through the Broadway-Turner Ashby rivalry isn’t limited to one sport.
Sure, there are some teams that take it more personal than others. That’s expected in athletics.
But, the bottom line is that the Gobblers and Knights are two teams with similar rosters, passionate fanbases and a familiarity with each other that goes beyond the basketball court.
That’s why, when they take the court tonight in Bridgewater, the energy will be just as high as usual.
“Being the first district game and playing against a district rival, it should be a great atmosphere and a game the players look forward to each year,” Harris said. “Broadway always plays with a lot of heart and intensity. I really like how Broadway plays and how they always get after it for 32 minutes. It will be important for us to be able to match their intensity if we want to give ourselves a chance.”
