BROADWAY — When Emily Thomas was named the head volleyball coach at Broadway in 2019, she wanted to instill a different mentality immediately.
“One thing we really focused on in my first season here was trying to train the mind,” said Thomas, who is now in her third season coaching the Gobblers.
Fixing confidence, mental toughness and other aspects of the game that revolve around off-the-court factors more than what happens on it is never easy.
But Broadway, which has won five of its first six so far this season after a winless condensed spring, is now starting to show the mentality its coach sought.
“We’re focused,” Thomas said. “We weren’t focused last season. We were focused on things out of our control, the obstacles that we’re in. We didn’t have much time to prep. We weren’t prepared. This season, we’ve had plenty of time to prep. We have grown as a team and bonded. Our dynamic is just awesome.”
The Gobblers have a unique bond off the court, something Thomas insisted would happen since she took the job, and it goes beyond the locker room.
“The more we spend time together off the court, the better we are on it,” Thomas said. “This is my third season and we’re still trying to build that relationship. This is probably the first season since I’ve been here where all of the girls are buying into what we’re doing and really having a good time with it.”
Whether it’s playing volleyball on the sand courts at her house, movie nights with teammates throughout the program or simply providing an ear to talk to when players are dealing with personal issues, Thomas has done it all.
“It’s great,” Broadway senior Alyssa Mongold said. “She’s like a mom to all of us. She always makes us happy, pulls us up even when we are down on ourselves. She just makes it a positive environment and enjoyable for everyone.”
The Gobblers opened the season with a win over Staunton, won all four matches at a tournament at Fluvanna County before falling to the Storm in the rematch.
In previous years, that would have derailed Broadway. Not this year, though.
“This year, we’ve had a lot more camaraderie than we did last year,” BHS senior Sydney Collins said. “We had a rough start and we let everything get into our heads. We never rebounded from our first loss and then it was downhill. This year, we’re doing a lot better about not letting small things get in our head.”
Lindsey Wimer, a junior, is one of the most experienced players on Broadway’s roster this season and it’s showed in her all-around efforts on the court so far.
“I definitely think our whole team has gained confidence from these wins, especially our younger girls,” Wimer said “They were nervous as heck in those first scrimmages, but that’s gone completely from their heads right now. They’re just playing to win it and that’s what we’re all here for.”
Dealing with the protocols around COVID-19 during the Virginia High School League’s condensed season in the spring was difficult for everyone involved.
But as the Gobblers now embark on a new journey in a fresh season that feels a little more normal and what Emily Thomas envisioned when she took the job, her focus remains the same when it comes to the players she works with daily.
“That’s one thing we’re still doing — working on our mindset and having that translate into playing like champions,” Thomas said. “Our thoughts drive our behavior and our behavior drives our performance. Last year, it was difficult. This season, they’re relying on that and really understanding what it means.”
