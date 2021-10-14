The numbers may not say so, but the excitement around the game does.
When Harrisonburg hosts longtime rival Broadway tonight in a Valley District football game at 7 p.m. at Dr. Walter F. Green, III field, it'll pit two teams that desperately need a win to stay in position to reach the postseason this year.
“Every game is the most important game because that’s the only one we get to play that week," Blue Streaks first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater said. "We’re just taking it one game at a time. The Broadway game is the only one that matters right now. We’ll get to the next three [contests] when they get here.”
That's easier said than done for these two squads after the Gobblers suffered an emotional 27-21 double-overtime loss to Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg spent the week on a bye, trying to get things tightened up before district play.
The Virginia High School League released its first regional power ratings of the season earlier this week and both teams were on the bubble with Broadway currently sitting ninth in Region 3C and the Streaks at No. 12 in Region 5D.
Only the top eight teams qualify for the postseason in each region.
“Our message is still just to go 1-0 every week," Gobblers coach Danny Grogg said. "Our focus is on our opponent every week and we can’t look forward. A lot of people put a lot of marbles into that TA game, but I think our kids have done a good job of taking care of what’s at stake right now and not looking forward. We’re going to do that again this week with Harrisonburg.”
The loss to Turner Ashby last week was a difficult one for Broadway.
The Gobblers blew a 14-point second-half lead, missed a field goal in overtime and turned it over in the second overtime en route to the disappointing finish.
“I’ll be honest with you, man," Grogg said. "I’m really proud of my team this week. We really haven’t focused on [Turner Ashby] from Monday on. We haven’t talked about it, haven’t really said anything about it. The big thing was that we got to show them — we really did think we were the better team that night. It really showed up on film just with miscues that we had.”
In that game, Cameron Showalter had a big night in the running game, but Broadway struggled to get things going behind Landen Stuhlmiller's arm.
Stuhlmiller, who has 803 total yards and six touchdowns from the signal-caller spot this season, will look to get back on track this week against the Streaks along with the rest of the BHS offense.
“We’re not going to change who we are, change what we do for them," Grogg said. "We have to clean up mistakes. We've yet to do that for a whole game. We’re still looking for that opportunity to play four quarters of clean football. At the end of the day, if our team does that, I’ll take them over anybody.”
The Gobblers (3-3) have lost back-to-back games to quality opponents in TA and Central and all three losses this season have came on the road.
“On Monday, our team moved on from that game," Grogg said. "We have all of our goals still there in front of us and at the end of the day, if we win out, they can get what they want and get TA back in the playoffs. That’s really been our motto and it’s been our motto all year — let’s go 1-0 this week.”
It's been a bit of a different type of run recently for Harrisonburg, which started the season with back-to-back blowout losses before losing three straight and then shutting out Staunton, 16-0, two weeks ago before its bye.
"As long as everyone does their job and plays for the man next to them, then we’ll be OK," said Harrisonburg senior defensive lineman Alex Spitler, who leads the team with 50 tackles. "Coming off a bye week into four district games is super exciting, but we’re taking it week by week. I think everything we’ve been through so far has prepared us and we’re ready to compete.”
Spitler and the Blue Streaks defense will have their hands full slowing down a Broadway offense loaded with weapons, but they've got some pieces as well.
Quarterback Keenan Glago, a three-year starter for HHS, has showed off improved mobility this year with 622 total yards and four touchdowns.
“The biggest thing for us is trying to contain Glago," Grogg said. "We knew he was a gunslinger, that he throws the football. I think he’s surprised people with his legs. We just need to contain him, put the pressure on him a bit."
The two teams played a thriller in the condensed spring season when Glago connected with Jazen Walker on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 9.2 seconds remaining to give the Blue Streaks a thrilling and much-needed victory.
That loss eliminated Broadway's chances of reaching the playoffs that season and was a big reason Harrisonburg managed to get in.
“I think this is a redemption game from last year," Grogg said. "That loss wasn’t long ago and it’s still sticking in our kids’ heads. It was a tough loss for us and we’re going to try to bounce back from that this week."
Gillenwater said his team focused on simply cleaning up mistakes and getting healthy during the bye week after a brutal six-game non-district schedule.
“It came at a good time, too, for us," Gillenwater said. "It’s almost feeling like a second season a bit. It’s been a good couple of weeks of practice here. They got a little time off, got away from us. I’m excited to see what happens. I think we’re making strides, so that’s all you can really ask for.”
Broadway linebacker Christian Nicklow, who tops the team with 38 tackles this season, said making the playoffs is the team's biggest goal this year.
“We’re just focused on winning every week, not taking any days off," Nicklow said. "I feel like we are more focused than ever to reach that goal to get to the playoffs. It’s a different energy now. There’s no option but to win.”
The Blue Streaks have a similar vibe as they try to increase their postseason chances.
While neither team will be mathematically eliminated with a loss tonight, both teams enter the game with a must-win mentality to keep their long-term goals alive.
“Us seniors on the team are fighting to extend our last season into the playoffs and our underclassmen want to give us one last ride," Spitler said. "The postseason is important because we didn’t come this far and put all the blood, sweat and tears for our season to end in Week [11]. Every game is extremely important to our playoff goals, so this game is no different.”
