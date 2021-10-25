With just two weeks remaining until the postseason, there's plenty at stake.
The Virginia High School League released its latest regional power ratings on Monday with Broadway and Harrisonburg among the teams seeing changes.
Fresh off an impressive 42-0 shutout of Rockbridge County at home, the Gobblers (21.63) jumped from sixth to fourth in the Region 3C playoff picture.
The top eight teams make the playoffs and four earn a first-round home game.
While the top three spots in that region are essentially locked up by Seminole District teams Liberty Christian Academy (29.71), Heritage-Lynchburg (25.63) and Brookville (24.71), there's plenty of opportunity for change behind them.
The Wildcats (21.38) remained in the fifth spot, despite the lopsided loss to the Gobblers, while Turner Ashby (20.50) fell to sixth after a loss to Harrisonburg.
It was a disappointing result for the Knights, who had previously defeated Broadway and Spotswood and were in the driver's seat to win the Valley District.
Wilson Memorial (18.63), which has now lost three in a row after a 42-0 loss to Stuarts Draft, sits at No. 7 in Region 3C while Staunton (17.75) is on the outside looking in now at the ninth spot after a 42-14 loss to Class 1 Buffalo Gap.
Waynesboro (17.13), Fort Defiance (14.63) and Spotswood (14.00) all remain out of the Region 3C playoff picture with five combined wins this season.
The loaded Region 2B picture is even murkier with Stuarts Draft (24.67) remaining at the top, but Central (22.71) and Strasburg tied for second.
Clarke County (22.50) remains just behind those two in fourth as well.
The rest of the region, meanwhile, is close as well with Buckingham County (19.83) in fifth, Luray (19.33) falling to sixth, East Rockingham (16.83) now at seventh and Madison County (15.25) moving into the eighth, and final, spot.
Page County (14.88), which was on a bye, is now on the outside looking in.
Over in Region 5D, the Blue Streaks were rewarded for their upset of Turner Ashby by moving from the No. 12 spot to No. 9 with a 23.88 rating.
This week's game against Rockbridge County will be pivotal for Harrisonburg.
Five-time Class 1 champion Riverheads (26.00) remains atop Region 1B while fellow August County opponent Buffalo Gap (18.63) sits in the third spot.
