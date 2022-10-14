BROADWAY — For the first time since Week 1, Broadway came away with a victory on Friday.
Led by running back Cole Wuenschel’s two touchdowns and 198 rushing yards, the Gobblers took down city/county rival Harrisonburg 20-6 in a Valley District football clash at BHS.
“I’ve told our team for the past four or five weeks that we’ve just been so close and a couple plays have separated us from a win,” Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said. “I couldn’t be more excited from a coaching standpoint of just how our kids went out and executed the game plan.”
Grogg was proud of the whole team and noted Wuenschel had a breakout game. He said this was a game they needed in hopes of getting over the slump they fell into this season.
“We got that first win at the very beginning of the season, but after that it was a little rough,” Grogg said. “I think this win will hopefully teach us how to win and the things we need to and how we need to execute in order to win these games late in the season. When you get down to the district schedule, you can throw out records. It’s just going to be who executes every night.”
Nothing was happening for either team in the first quarter as both teams punted away on their first two drives.
The second quarter saw Broadway’s Cole Wuenschel reel off a massive 91-yard touchdown run. As halftime approached, the Gobblers pulled off a 32-yard pass on a fake punt to set up quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter with a 2-yard touchdown run.
“Most football games are decided on two to three plays [and] that’s what happened tonight,” Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater said. “Credit to them [Broadway], they played hard, they executed and we didn’t.”
The Gobblers established their running game with 126 total rushing yards in the first half. The Blue Streaks couldn’t put together a scoring drive but saw some bright spots with a few passes that went for over 20 yards.
Gillenwater said despite being on the short end of the stick every game this year, there’s been bright spots.
“Defensively, for the most part, we played well tonight,” Gillenwater said. “Offensively, we had some momentum a few times and just didn’t finish it.”
Wuneschel picked up where he left off in the first half and took the ball 26 yards for his second touchdown of the night on the Gobblers’ first series of the second half to open up a 20-0 advantage.
The Streaks still put up a fight late in the third quarter as junior quarterback Nolan Henry connected on a pass to senior wide receiver Keith Brown, who took it 63 yards into the end zone.
Ultimately, it wouldn’t be enough to mount a comeback, though.
Gillenwater said it’s been a tough this, plagued by illness and injury, but the Blue Streaks (0-7, 0-1 Valley) continue to fight.
Grogg said he’s always proud to coach the Gobblers (2-5, 1-1 Valley).
Every night, win or loss, he leaves his team with a statement that loves them, he’s proud to be their coach and he can’t wait to watch them play.
“That’s one thing I always tell my kids to let them know how proud I am, no matter what we’re going through,” Grogg said. “The wins, the losses, the tough days, I’m always going to be proud to be their coach. …I think this is a win that’s going to hopefully get us over that hump and I couldn’t be more proud to be the coach of Broadway football.”
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 6 — 6
Broadway 0 14 6 0 — 20
Second Quarter
B — Wuenschel 91 run (Rhodes kick), 8:00
B — Wince 2 run (Rhodes kick), 0:37
Third Quarter
B — Wuenschel 26 run (kick missed), 7:37
Fourth Quarter
H — Brown pass from Henry (run failed), 2:10
