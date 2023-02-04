BROADWAY — After Tristan Yoder's record-breaking performance, it's safe to say that Broadway fans got quite the show.
The 6-foot sophomore put on a show in the fourth quarter, tallying 17 points and drilling five 3-pointers to catapult the Gobblers to a 66-48 Valley District boys basketball win over Harrisonburg on Friday at BHS.
Yoder notched 26 points in the game, and his eight 3-pointers broke the Broadway school record for the most treys in a single game.
The previous record was held by Chris Knight, who hit seven in a game back in the 2010-2011 season.
"Obviously I got a little hot, but my teammates also did a very good job of helping me out," Yoder said. "[They] tried to get me the ball as best they could. I couldn't have done it without my teammates and we needed this win [because] we're on the brink of not making regionals."
Yoder is excited to have the honor of breaking the school record for 3-pointers, and Gobblers head coach Dwight Walton said there's only one other player he recalls watching that got on the same roll as Yoder did.
Coincidentally, Walton said that player is Yoder's dad, Zack Yoder, the Broadway boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer.
"As Zack matured, I watched how he took what teams gave him, when he got hot and how focused he was when he'd be looking to score," Walton said. "I saw a piece of that in Tristan tonight."
A play that impressed Walton was one of Yoder's 2-point shots when he drove in and banked in a bucket off the glass.
Walton said that Gary Lee, his former basketball coach, and Yoder's grandfather, would be happy with that shot.
"He always preached bank shots to us," Walton said. "I'm sure he's in Tristan's ear about off the glass."
The Streaks were within striking distance through the first three quarters, only trailing by as many as eight. Yet, that changed when Broadway outscored them 27-13 in the final frame.
HHS head coach Don Burgess gave props to Yoder's effort and said they did everything they could to guard him.
"His teammates did a really nice job of finding him," Burgess said. "We had to run and jump a little bit because we were down and they were able to find him. … The crowd got their money's worth, because that young man put on a shooting clinic."
Overall, Walton felt his team's performance was solid.
He said the first half was like two boxers feeling things out, but they started turning it up toward the end of the second quarter.
"At half, I said let's crank it up a little bit, we're a little too relaxed," Walton said. "We really came out and gave ourselves a good third quarter and tried to walk it up a little bit. Obviously, we did a really good job of finding Tristan when he started feeling the 3 coming."
The win was necessary for the Gobblers (11-9, 5-1 Valley), who bounced back from Tuesday's non-district loss to Staunton at home.
Walton noted that he was glad the Harrisonburg and Staunton games were back-to-back because he felt both had similar playing styles.
"They're very athletic teams and they both have a big [player]," Walton said. "Playing them back-to-back was good for us to know what didn't go well for us in the Staunton game that we wanted to try and not let happen [again]."
Walton credited Jadon Burgess, who finished with a team-high 17 points in the loss, for his effort on Friday and throughout the entire season.
He added that he got to talk to Don Burgess before the game and enjoys their relationship, despite the Valley District rivalry that exists.
"[Jadon's] a competitor and I've always liked how hard he plays," Walton said. "He's going to have opportunities to play past this year and I hope for the best for him in that. … I love my relationship with [Don] and I love us getting to have some talks about the past. We're both so much alike, I think, in how we try to coach our teams."
The Blue Streaks (2-16, 2-6 Valley) have not had the season they desired, but Don Burgess continued to rave about his team's resiliency.
"These guys could've easily folded," Don Burgess said. "Our first seven games, we had one returning player and it just happened to be Jadon. … Just resiliency, in regards to our guys. They keep plugging along, they come to practice, they work [and they have] a positive attitude."
The Gobblers travel to Rockbridge County on Tuesday for a district game, while HHS now turns its attention toward the Region 5D sub-regional in a few weeks, where it'll have an opportunity to reset its season.
Yoder believes they're where they want to be as the season wraps up.
"We've really cleaned a lot of stuff up," Yoder said. "Our biggest problem right now is we know we can beat anybody on any night. We just have to put 32 minutes together."
Harrisonburg 10 10 15 13 — 48
Broadway 14 9 16 27 — 66
HARRISONBURG (48) — Burgess 7 3-5 17, Brown 1 0-0 2, T. Fields 1 0-1 2, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, L. Fields 2 1-1 6, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Madden 2 0-0 4, Kuangu 0 0-0 0, Nieves 0 0-0 0, Haverty 6 0-1 12, Andrawas 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-8 48.
BROADWAY (66) — Santiago 1 0-0 2, Barnes 3 0-0 6, Post 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 2 0-0 5, Miller 6 3-3 15, Gonzalez 2 0-0 5, Michael 2 0-0 4, Yoder 9 0-0 26, Burkhalter 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-3 66.
3-Point Goals – Harrisonburg 2 (Hernandez, L. Fields), Broadway 10 (Jerichen, Gonzalez, Yoder 8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.