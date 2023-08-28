After a breakout season a year ago as a sophomore, Tristan Yoder is gaining momentum.
The standout runner from Broadway opened his junior campaign with an impressive performance, placing third overall in the varsity boys race with a time of 15:40.80 and helping to guide the Gobblers to a team victory at the 10th Annual Central High School Invitational on Saturday in Woodstock.
The BHS boys scored 89 points as a team, cruising past Sherando (100), Clarke County (113), Kettle Run (130), James Wood (173), and many others in a field loaded with Shenandoah Valley teams.
The Turner Ashby boys (223) finished eighth, while Luray (244) was 10th, Mountain View (285) was 12th, Page County (297) was 13th), and East Rockingham (298) rounded things out in 14th.
James Wood (34) dominated the team race for the girls, with Clarke County (102) placing second. Turner Ashby (235) was ninth, while Central (254) was 11th, and Strasburg (256) placed 12th.
In addition to Yoder, the Gobblers were paced in the boys race by junior Caleb Wyant, who finished 17th with a time of 17:11.80, junior Jaiden Nguyen in 19th with an impressive time of 17:14.00, and Payton Allen, who was 23rd with a time of 17:34.00 to round out a solid overall performance.
Spotswood junior Peyton Kenee (16:11.90) was seventh in the boys race, while East Rockingham sophomore Cade Yancey (16:38.90) was ninth, and Luray’s Wyatt Seal (16:47.30) finished 10th.
Other top performers included Clarke’s Jackson Ellis (16:51.00) in 12th, TA’s Sam Mussie (16:58.10) in 14th, Spotswood’s Bunte Kite (17:09.60) in 16th, and Luray’s Eli Jones (17:12.20) in 18th.
In the girls race, it was Spotswood standout senior Taylor Myers (19:02.20) opening her season impressively with a third-place effort, while Clarke’s Teya Starley (20:09.20) finished seventh.
Other notable locals in that race included Central’s Eden Shelhamer (20:34.10) finishing 12th, TA’s Magdalena Lantz-Trissel (20:38.70) finishing 13th, Page’s Summer Kite (20:43.7) placing 15th, Spotswood’s Peyton Joyner (20:47.90) 16th, and Luray’s Anna Whitmer (20:56.70) earning 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.