Lani Goggin slapped down 11 kills and added nine digs as Fort Defiance swept non-district foe Broadway 25-6, 25-10, 25-22 in prep volleyball action in Don Landes Gymnasium on Monday.
Lindsay Atkins led the Indians (14-2) with 15 digs and six aces while Baylee Blalock dished out 26 assists to go along with a trio of aces and Caroline Simonetti added seven kills in the win.
Also chipping in for Fort was McKenna Mace with five digs, Ella Shreckhise with six digs, four aces and a trio of kills and senior outside hitter Ahreahna Curry-Bryant with a season-high five kills.
The Gobblers (6-9) have now lost eight matches in a row.
In other prep volleyball action Monday:
Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 2: Senior middle hitter Gabby Atwell had a big-time performance with 18 kills and 21 digs as Spotswood completed a season sweep of non-district opponent Wilson Memorial with a thrilling 25-02, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 15-7 victory in Penn Laird.
Raygan Wade dished out 56 assists for the Trailblazers, who have now won eight in a row.
Also chipping in for Spotswood (11-4) was Dani Kunkle with 17 kills.
For the Green Hornets (8-5), Allison Sykes had 29 digs and six aces while Molly Ballew dished out 34 assists and had 18 digs. Brooke Cason and Annie Dunford added 13 kills apiece for WMHS.
Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Charlottesville, Malia Bauman had 13 digs and four kills but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 Blue Ridge Conference sweep to Covenant.
Sidney Rhodes had seven digs and a pair of assists for the Flames (1-8, 1-6 BRC) in the loss while Rhiannia Solomon and Lili Lehman finished with six digs apiece, respectively.
Luray 3, Waynesboro 0: Junior outside hitter Jaidyn McClung had 13 kills, seven digs and two aces as Luray swept Waynesboro 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 in non-district action at WHS.
Lindsay Bly added five kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs (9-4) while Averie Alger and Grace Embry finished with six digs apiece and Trinity Belton dished out 22 assists and had eight digs.
