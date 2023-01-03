FISHERSVILLE — As soon as he steps foot into Paul Hatcher Gymnasium in Staunton, there’s no doubt Jeremy Hartman starts to hear the playful heckling from the crowd.
Hartman, now the Wilson Memorial boys basketball coach, helped guide Staunton — formerly named R.E. Lee High School — to multiple state titles in the girls basketball in the early 2010s and still has a strong bond with several members of the school’s community.
So naturally, any time the Green Hornets make the short trip to the city for a Shenandoah District matchup, it tends to produce some high-energy, intense contests on the court.
“I tell them all the time, ‘I don’t help you when I walk into that gym,” Hartman said with a laugh. “Sometimes I think it’s personal with me, too, since I’m not there anymore. For so long, Robert E. Lee — now Staunton — has just dominated the basketball landscape in the Valley. For these guys the last couple of years to go up there and win, that’s a tough thing to do. I don’t think people truly realize just how tough it is to win in that building.”
For the second straight season, Wilson went into Staunton’s home gym and defeated the Storm on Dec. 20, using a buzzer-beating shot from standout guard Finn Irving to deliver the blow.
One week later, Wilson handled Liberty-Bedford 67-43 in a non-district battle and with five wins in eight games now, the team is hoping momentum is trending in a positive direction as it enters league play.
“That was huge for us,” said Irving, a senior and the reigning Shenandoah District Player of the Year. “We had been in kind of a rut, so we needed that to turn us around. Being our first district game and a big opponent, I think it put us in the right direction again.”
Behind the strong play of Irving, the Green Hornets captured the district championship a year ago, edging out the likes of Buffalo Gap and Staunton in a highly-competitive league.
Despite the loss of three seniors in Ethan Briseno, Josh Johnson and Taylor Armstrong — all multi-year starters for the program — expectations haven’t changed in Fishersville.
“That was a lot of experience walking out the door,” Hartman said. “We tell them that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. You have to learn as you go. It’s hard being the one that’s hunted now. Before, you’re playing with house money because we’re trying to get there. Now, we’re taking everybody’s best shot. It’s just a learning, and growing, process.”
Early on this season, the Storm looked like the favorite to capture the Shenandoah.
Staunton won its first six games, has several of the top players in the league and has an energetic head coach in former SHS standout forward Terrell Mickens leading the way.
But the win in December gave Wilson the upper hand in the league race — for now.
“We always know Staunton is going to be good, especially on the road in their gym,” Wilson forward Lucas Schatz said. “They’re always fun games, always close games. It’s always highly-contested, never boring. In a game like that, you just need to win. It doesn’t matter how. To win like that in their gym where it’s loud and a lot of energy, it was huge for us.”
Coming into the game against the Storm, the Green Hornets were coming off back-to-back blowout losses against Charlottesville and Eastern Mennonite by 23 and 24 points.
But after trailing for much of the game in Staunton, Irving’s late-game heroics delivered a big-time win that suddenly changed the team's outlook.
“It just set the tone for the season,” said Wilson Memorial junior guard Max Vess, who also had a big 3 late in the win. “We didn’t start off too hot in non-district play, but to start off district play with a win over our rivals on the road is just huge.”
Vess and Schatz, a senior, are among the many players stepping up for the Green Hornets this season.
While Irving certainly gets plenty of attention, and deservedly so, the success of Wilson under Hartman has often relied on depth and a focus on the defensive end each night.
“For us, it’s just a matter of executing what we need to execute,” Schatz said. “It’s about staying on top and getting everyone’s best shot. We know we’ll get everyone’s best game.”
That’s something Hartman said the Green Hornets are having to adjust to this season.
While last year’s run at the state title was a surprise, teams know how good Wilson is now and that makes things challenging in a league filled with potential postseason contenders.
“On any given night in our district, you can get beat,” Hartman said. “There’s a lot of familiarity between kids in the Valley, kids that have played against each other since they were younger. Whenever you play each other, it’s just going to be a battle. There are so many natural rivalries, intricate storylines and such. Every night, you have to come to play.”
That’s why the pre-Christmas win over Staunton felt like it meant just a little more.
After an up-and-down stretch in non-district play, the win gave the Green Hornets a boost in spirit, some confidence headed into the break and a 1-0 start in Shenandoah District play.
And when the Storm return to Fishersville on Jan. 24 for the Shenandoah District rematch, Hartman said he has no doubt that his squad can expect much of the same.
“We struck the first blow, but they’re coming back,” Hartman said about Staunton. “We’ll get them here in Fishersville and that one will be a battle, too.”
