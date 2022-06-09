BLACKSBURG — Depth is especially pivotal deep in the postseason and Maggie Walker has plenty of it.
The Green Dragons dominated the bottom of the ladder to defeat Wilson Memorial 5-2 in the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys tennis championship at Virginia Tech.
The loss snapped a 20-match winning streak for Wilson, which finished 20-2 after dropping its season opener.
"We did very well and ran up against a really good team in Maggie Walker," Green Hornets coach Nathan Garlett said after the match on Thursday. "Their specialty is at the bottom of the lineup and that’s kind of what got us."
Wilson's Chase Pullin earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles and Conner Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, but it wasn't enough as Maggie Walker won the remaining singles matches.
The Green Dragons then got a win at No. 3 doubles to end the match and set off a celebration for the Richmond school.
Despite the loss, it was an impressive season for the Green Hornets, who won a Shenandoah District and Region 3C title.
“It’s been a great group of players and we had a really, really fun year," Garlett said. "Our guys put up a good fight today.”
