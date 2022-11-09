The ups and downs of high school football can sometimes be difficult to deal with.
But as sixth-seeded Wilson Memorial prepares to travel to Lynchburg to take on third-seeded Brookville in the Region 3C football quarterfinals on Thursday, optimism is high.
The Green Hornets are riding a two-game winning streak, including a thrilling victory over Staunton last week that allowed them to jump a spot in the regional rankings. The Storm will travel to Heritage-Lynchburg for their playoff opener.
"The comeback win against Staunton was huge for our program to get us to seven wins," Wilson third-year head coach Drew Bugden said. "Momentum is important, and hopefully the last few weeks can help us make a run in the playoffs."
The rushing attack of Wilson has been stout his season with Brayden Tyree leading the way with 1,107 yards and 13 scores while Ryan Mundie has added 781 yards and 11 touchdowns and Ronin Tabler has totaled 551 yards and six scores as well.
WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski is a first-team All-Shenandoah District performer after throwing for 1,245 yards and 13 touchdowns and Blake Rodgers is his top target, hauling in 38 receptions for 649 yards and seven scores this season.
But the Green Hornets will face a stiff test this week in perennial state power Brookville, which crushed Turner Ashby in a non-district game earlier this year.
"Brookville is a really good football team," Bugden said. "They are big and physical up front with a lot of speed everywhere else on the field. We certainly have our hands full, but we won seven games for a reason and I know our guys are going to play as hard as they possibly can."
It's the first-ever meeting between the two teams and while there's no doubt the Bees will be favored, Wilson has found a reason to believe after recent outings.
The Green Hornets are playing their best football of the season at the right time.
And they'll need to do so again Thursday if they hope to pull off the upset.
"Playing playoff football is why you lift all those weights, push through all of those practices and suck it up when you are hurting," Bugden said. "It's all about getting to this point. This is why we compete. Our kids are very excited and this program has come a long way in just a few short years."
