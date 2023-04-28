In Fishersville, Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a big-time 7-2 victory over Staunton in high school boys tennis action on Thursday.
The Green Hornets won five of the six singles matches, with junior Conner Miller continuing to shine with an 8-0 win at No. 1, senior Jacob Wangler earned an 8-4 victory at No. 2, and senior Jack Reed winning 8-1 at No. 3 to lead the way.
Brandon Dewald, another senior, earned an 8-1 win at No. 4 singles, while junior Timothy Cole got an 8-4 win at No. 5 for Wilson, which also got a pair of impressive doubles victories.
At No. 1 doubles, Miller and Dewald won 8-4 for the Hornets, while Wanger and Reed earned an 8-4 victory at No. 3.
Lain Strickland, a senior, got a win at No. 6 singles for the Storm, while seniors Ben Cason and Alton Harris picked up a 9-7 win at No. 3 doubles to wrap things up for the visitors.
First-place Wilson Memorial (9-3, 8-0) will seek its fourth straight win on the road Tuesday when it travels to Augusta County foe Fort Defiance, now on a three-match skid.
The Storm (8-4, 4-4 Shenandoah) will try to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday against Buffalo Gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.