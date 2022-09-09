FISHERSVILLE — The swarming defense and balanced offensive attack of Wilson Memorial led to a dominant home-opening 34-2 win against Rockbridge County on Friday in non-conference prep football action.
Green Hornets head Drew Budgen said he liked what he saw from his team overall, but did pick out a few things to work on going forward.
“I was happy about how physical we played,” Budgen said. “We came out of the locker room and played hard, everybody got in for the second week in a row. We don’t have a ton of kids right now, we got a lot of people hurt but everybody’s playing. … Our coaching staff did a heck of a job improving from Week 1 to Week 2 and there were a lot of things we wanted cleaned up. We have to get better at tackling. You can’t play against teams in our district and not tackle well and I thought we tackled poorly tonight.”
Juniors Brayden Tyree and Ronin Tabler paced the offensive attack for the Green Hornets with both players scoring four touchdowns in the game.
Tyree had over 160 all-purpose yards while Tabler had 129 rushing yards on the ground. Budgen praised both players’ performances with enthusiasm.
“They ran hard,” Budgen said. “Tyree really sees it, he’s a tiny little guy but he runs hard. There were plenty of people on his back, he was dragging guys and he weighs 140 if that. ...We are very proud of him. Tabler is one of our team leaders. He’s a tough, hard-working, blue-collar kid. We love him on both sides of the ball ... The line did a great job blocking for them and they were able to see those cutbacks and house a couple of long ones."
Wilson also showed some progression in the passing game as well.
Senior quarterback Aiden Podgorski had two passing touchdowns in the contest.
“If you get 11 in the box, you gotta be able to throw it,” Budgen said. “So we had some guys open and Aiden Podgorski was able to throw good balls and execute especially things in the flats. You’re going to have to throw it if they stack the box, so I was pretty happy with the passing game. Also, we had a bunch of guys not starters three days ago on the offensive line and came in and pass protected well so I credited our offensive line coach Seth Bailey, who did a heck of a job this week getting them ready.”
Budgen liked the complimentary football his team showed throughout the night.
When the offense would have a negative play, the defense would pick them up as they forced three interceptions and two fumbles in the contest.
“It’s a team sport and you have to play well in all three phases,” Budgen said. “When the defense would make a stop, the offense took care of business and when the offense churned up the clock, the defense came out refreshed. I thought special teams played fairly well. We definitely had to tighten up some stuff on a couple of our kicks but overall we did OK."
Rockbridge County 0 0 0 2 — 2
Wilson Memorial 14 6 14 0 — 34
First Quarter
WM — Mundie 13 yard pass from Podgorski (Correa Kick), 8:07
WM — Tabler 31 Run (Correa kick), 3:00
Second Quarter
WM — Tyree 63 yard pass from Podgorski (kick failed), 2:50
Third Quarter
WM — Tyree 1 run (Correa kick), 9:57
WM — Tabler 39 run (Correa kick), 3:32
Fourth Quarter
RC — Safety, 10:22
