With a clean sweep across the board, Wilson Memorial remained in control of the Shenandoah District with a convincing 9-0 boys tennis victory over Augusta County foe Buffalo Gap on Monday in Swoope.
Junior Conner Miller, senior Jake Wangler, senior Jack Reed, senior Brandon Dewald, junior Timothy Cole, and junior Clay Meeks were the six winners in the singles matches for the red-hot Green Hornets.
Wilson, which has won three straight, also swept the doubles matches.
The Green Hornets (8-3, 7-0 Shenandoah) have won six of their last seven and will host Staunton in another key district match Thursday.
The Bison (1-8,1-6 Shenandoah), who have lost four straight, are off until Tuesday, when they will hit the road to take on the Storm.
