With wins in four of the six singles matches, Wilson Memorial was able to earn a 6-3 Shenandoah District boys tennis win over Staunton on the road Tuesday.
Junior Conner Miller and seniors Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed ande Brandon Dewald all earned wins in the No. 1 through No. 4 spots.
In the doubles matches, Miller/Reed and Wang;er/DeWald then won the top two matches to help the Green Hornets cruise to the win.
Dewald’s win at the No. 4 singles clinched the team victory.
Staunton got wins from seniors John Elam and Lain Strickland at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, and also got a win at the No. 3 doubles spot from Elam and Alton Harris, another senior, by a score of 8-1.
Wilson (3-2, 2-0 Shenandoah) returns to action Tuesday at rival Stuarts Draft, while the Storm (3-2, 0-2 Shenandoah) were back in action on Thursday with another district match at Buffalo Gap.
