FISHERSVILLE — Take away the age, years of experience or position.
When it comes to who is stepping up as leaders for the Wilson Memorial football program this season, the players insist they're not sticking to the old-school clichés.
“It doesn’t matter what year you are, if you can do it right and do what you’re told, you’re a leader," Green Hornets senior linebacker/tight end Nathan Goff said.
Entering its third season under head coach Drew Bugden, Wilson Memorial is coming off back-to-back playoff trips but insists it is desperate for more sustained success.
That starts, according to Bugden, with the run game. And although the Green Hornets have been strong on paper the past two seasons, he said he's aiming for more consistency.
“I’d argue it hasn’t been there the past two years," Bugden said. "We have a long ways to go. I expect this group to be the one that pushes us over the top and allows us to compete with the better teams in the district. That's the thing. Everyone is good. When you play a Shenandoah District team, it is violent, tough and you cannot expect to beat anyone. It’s a dogfight every week.”
Junior Ryan Mundie is the name to watch for the most when it comes to running the football as he steps into a void left by former standout back Noah Campbell.
Campbell, who rushed for 17 touchdowns despite an injury-plagued season a year ago, is gone to graduation and that has opened up an opportunity for Mundie.
“I’m really excited," Mundie said. "I haven’t had a great season offensively for a while, so I’m looking forward to this one. I have a great line in front of me, a lot of big guys and a great offensive coordinator that can get the job done. I’m excited.”
Playing in the Shenandoah District, the Green Hornets have seen up close and personal just how much of a difference maker a good running back can be.
Riverheads, the six-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champions, has built its dynasty on the identity of a powerful running game and a stout defense.
Stuarts Draft, which has been a consistent and impressive state contender at the Class 2 level the past few seasons, has a similar identity of its own.
“We’ll run it right at them," Goff said with a laugh. "It’s the Shenandoah Valley. We play hard-nosed football and we don’t like to pass it much. If we have to, we will. But we like that run game and driving it down your throat.”
Bugden, a Wilson alum, took over the program in 2020 but didn't get to take the field with his players until the unique 2021 spring season under COVID-19 guidelines.
The Green Hornets went 4-2 that season, winning three of their last four games with a loss to non-district power William Byrd to close the season.
That confidence carried over into the next season with Wilson Memorial winning four of its first five last year, despite a short offseason, and gaining early momentum.
But midway through the year, the Green Hornets hit a slump, closing the regular season with losses in four of their last five. To follow that up, they had to travel to top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the opening round of the playoffs.
The result? A lopsided 56-7 blowout to put an end on an up-and-down season.
“Eliminating small errors, working on the little things," Wilson senior tight end and defensive end CJ Robinson said. "We’re hitting hard, doing that stuff right. If we can fix the little things, I feel like we can be a really great team. I feel like we’re right there. I feel like this season has a chance. I really like the energy we have out here and I feel like we can tie it all together and do something special.”
So far this preseason, that's exactly what the Green Hornets have focused on.
While the physicality — a staple of Bugden-led teams — has been there, it's the execution on both sides of the ball that the squad wants to get cleaned up.
“I like the effort we’ve put in," Goff said. "It’s a great effort. Our execution still needs a little bit of work, but the effort is there and we showed we can hit. That’s the biggest thing. You can’t teach [physicality], can’t teach grit. I think we’ve got that.”
Playing in the Shenandoah District, there's no doubt Wilson will face its challenges.
Riverheads, Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap are all coming off deep postseason runs a year ago and Waynesboro has arguably its best team since head coach Brandon Jarvis took over.
“I’m not going to lie," Goff said. "It’s kind of tough, but that’s the district we are in and we fight hard. We love our teammates and we’ll give it our all.”
Ultimately, Bugden said those challenges throughout the regular season are what you want as a head coach.
He said he believes it's why Augusta County teams have been able to find so much success in the postseason over the past decade or so.
“Not a lot of kids want to do that," Bugden said about the physicality of the Shenandoah District. "It’s hard to do. In this area, there’s a lot of pride. It’s a very physical area to play football in. You have to be [physical] or you’ll get steamrolled.”
Regardless of what happens on the field, Wilson players have grown off of it.
Behind their third-year head coach, the focus on maintaining a positive reputation in the classroom and the community is something the team has bought in on.
“He really wants coachable people that are willing to do what is asked of them," Robinson said. "Obviously, as a defensive coordinator and head coach, he’s more defensive minded. But, just working hard and being a servant leader is really what he looks for.”
It doesn't matter to Bugden whether you're a quarterback or an offensive lineman, a senior or a freshman or its your first year on the gridiron with the football team.
For him, there's a simple expectation when you put on the Wilson uniform.
And as long as his players fulfill that, he said the rest will take care of itself.
“That’s all we talk about is our character," Bugden said. "Everything we do, how we practice, how we act — this year, I feel like we have really good dudes. They do things without us asking and they do things without expecting a pat on the butt for it. They’re selfless, only care about getting this program rolling. That’s where we need to be.”
