FISHERSVILLE — Those around the Wilson Memorial football program certainly won't go as far as calling third-year head coach Drew Bugden hard to satisfy.
The WMHS alum has a solid reputation with his players and coaching staff and is complementary of everyone involved when the team has success on Friday nights.
But when it comes to the game of football, there's a fine line that exists between complacency and greatness and Bugden seems insistent on not letting the Green Hornets fall short of reaching their ultimate goals — which involve competing in the loaded Shenandoah District and advancing into the Region 3C playoffs — this season.
That's why, despite a 35-point drubbing of non-district opponent Monticello last week to open its season, Wilson is focused on what it can fix moving forward.
"We had some mistakes, like penalties, we need to clean up," Bugden said.
Jokes aside and the obvious small mishaps that Bugden and his assistants would like to get rid of, the Green Hornets head coach left Charlottesville satisfied.
Defensively, Wilson Memorial was stout and even got a touchdown on that side of the ball. On offense, the team established the run game early and it was steady.
Led by Brayden Tyree, a junior speedster with 16 carries for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the Hornets won their season opener for the fourth straight year.
"I was happy with how hard our kids played for the entire game," Bugden said. "We got off of the bus well on the road and started fast in all three phases. We have a long way to go, but I am optimistic after seeing our kids effort in Week 1."
There was a lot to like about the win for Wilson, especially with two-way standout Ryan Mundie finishing with five tackles and an interception return for a score on defense, along with nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown on offense.
But it was the play of the Green Hornets special teams unit that left Bugden the most satisfied as they played nearly flawlessly in their first live game action.
"Our special teams did a fairly good job of taking care of their responsibilities," Bugden said. "I am also extremely happy with some kids who came in off the bench in the second half and played very hard. The reason we had success Friday is due to the great looks we get from our scout team all week. Those kids came in and gave us good reps later on in the game and we are proud of them."
Throughout the preseason, when his team was praised for their strong running game in previous seasons, Bugden implied he thought it needed to improve.
And although Wilson was able to pile up over 300 yards rushing in its Week 1 victory over Monticello, the third-year head coach is admittedly seeking more.
Bugden knows the recipe and what it takes to be successful in the challenging Shenandoah District and into the postseason in the state of Virginia.
That's why he may seem hard to please and like he's always seeking more, but it's just because he's desperate for the success that can come with it.
"We accomplished our weekly goal of going 1-0, but our kids take pride in the fact that their coaches and teammates are not at all satisfied," Bugden said. "We know we need to improve. On to next week."
