The defending Shenandoah District champions opened the season in impressive fashion.
Wilson Memorial finished with a team score of 340 to hold off Riverheads (349) and Staunton (360) in the first Shenandoah District seven-team golf match of the season at Ingleside Golf Course.
Conner Miller and Grant Wright each shot a 10-over-par 82 to lead the way for the Green Hornets.
Other key contributors for Wilson in the win included Cooper Brandt (84) and Chase Roane (92).
Waynesboro standout Jackson Darden earned medalist honors with a six-over-par 78 for the day.
Riverheads’ Alex Nichols shot a 79 to finish second, while Staunton’s Rob Spurlock (81) was third.
