FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial bounced back in a huge way from its first defeat of the season last week with a 35-14 win over Western Albemarle in rainy non-district football action in Fishersville on Friday.
Green Hornets head coach Drew Bugden said he thought last week's outcome taught his team a lesson.
“We said, with the Spotswood game last week, you have wins and lessons,” Bugden said. “We learned a valuable lesson last week … We saw renewed focus, we had better effort in practice. I think when you start to win a couple games in a row, you start to think you’re a little better than you actually are. ... They were more physical and I told them we had to win the turnover battle and we won it tonight.”
Two interceptions served as huge plays in the game for Wilson.
The first one was a 60-yard interception return for a score by Parker Baucom and the second one led to a 41-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Aiden Podgorski to Blake Rodgers on the play right after that pick.
“Momentum,” Bugden said. “Last week when we started the game, we had no momentum … This week, it helped getting our punter back. Word of the week was turnovers and we simulated them in practice. We ran that hard in practice. … I think we just beat a very good football team.”
The 41-yard touchdown pass from Podgorski to Rodgers was one of the most exciting plays in the contest for the Green Hornets. It was the touchdown that pretty much extinguished any hopes of a Western Albemarle comeback, even though the Warriors played better in the second half.
Bugden credited his quarterback for making the play work in all assets of the play.
“We work on that a lot,” Bugden said. “Aiden Podgorski made the right read, he got the ball nice and high so his receiver Blake Rodgers can go up and get it. We need those bad. We haven’t hit those this year. We kept underthrowing them, getting pressure, the line was much better in pass protection and that helped a lot on that play.”
Podgorski ended up with 80 yards passing in the game for the Green Hornets (4-1) with the rushing attack gaining 180 yards on the ground, mostly between Ronin Tabler, Braden Tyree, and Ryan Mundie.
Tabler had two touchdowns on the ground for the Green Hornets.
“We told them at the half they were going to give us a haymaker,” Bugden said. “They’re not giving up and that’s a good team that’s really well-coached. We knew it was coming. [Western] went down and stuffed one in real quick. It got really sloppy, and I think it took away from the game, which made them one-dimensional and they were really good at that one dimension. They ran it well on us. [Warriors running back Bubba Shifflett] is a really good running back. I think the sloppiness benefits us and what we do more than a lot of other teams.”
Western Albemarle 0 0 6 8 — 14
Wilson Memorial 14 14 0 7 — 35
First Quarter
WM — Baucom 60 interception return (Correa kick), 9:03
WM — Tabler 3 run (Correa kick), 5:23
Second Quarter
WM — Tyree 6 run (Correa kick), 11:20
WM — Rodgers 41 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick), 10:13
Third Quarter
WA — Keaton 3 run (kick failed), 9:22
Fourth Quarter
WM — Tabler 7 run (Correa kick), 8:18
WA — Spano 14 run (Shifflett run), 3:15
