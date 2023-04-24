Wilson Memorial remained hot with a huge 3-0 shutout of non-district girls soccer opponent Spotswood in Fishersville on Thursday.
Sophomore midfielder Logan Hoover got the scoring started for the Green Hornets with 31:32 left in the first half off an assist from sophomore midfielder Grace Durso to gain momentum quickly.
Asia Knight, a sophomore forward, added an unassisted goal later in the first half for Wilson, while senior midfielder Yanali Rivas Ruiz scored off an assist from junior defender Amber Cason in the second.
The Green Hornets outshot the Trailblazers 14-4 in the victory.
Wilson (9-0-1) will travel to Waynesboro for a massive Shenandoah District showdown on Tuesday, while Spotswood (3-6) will travel to Bridgewater to take on rival Turner Ashby in a Valley District game.
