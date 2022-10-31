FISHERSVILLE — Brandi Baylor held off as long as she could before signaling toward the official.
By the time the second-year Turner Ashby head coach called timeout in the opening set on Monday, the Knights found themselves in a 12-point deficit and the home crowd in Fishersville was in a frenzy.
“They served really well and we struggled on serve-receive, absolutely," Baylor said.
It was a dominant effort from start to finish for No. 8 Wilson Memorial as it cruised to a 25-5, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of No. 9 Turner Ashby in the opening round of the Region 3C volleyball playoffs at WMHS.
With the victory, the Green Hornets advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday against top-seeded Fort Defiance. The two Shenandoah District foes played twice in the regular season with the Indians winning both.
“We have six seniors, so we want to play for us to keep moving on, obviously," WMHS senior Allison Sykes said. "We had a lot of fire under us because we want to beat Fort, ultimately, so we just came out fired up.”
Junior setter Olivia Messin got the Green Hornets off to a strong start Monday at the serving line as they jumped out to a 12-0 lead early and coasted to a dominating win the opening set that set the tone early.
From there, the Knights never did recover despite sticking around in the second set and showing some fight in the third. Ultimately, Wilson was simply the better team and showed plenty of poise in the impressive sweep.
“We kept our heads straight tonight and that was something that’s important as you go into the postseason because it can be tough," Green Hornets head coach Lauren Grove said. "It’s good to face different situations and the girls definitely impressed me tonight with their ability to come out strong and play together. There’s times where we haven’t always played our best previously, but postseason is when you have to have it. So, tonight was a good time for us to have it. Now we just have to keep it going moving forward."
As Wilson got set to face Fort for a third time, it did the same on Monday against Turner Ashby.
The Green Hornets and Knights split a pair of non-district regular-season matches, but Monday wasn't particularly close.
For a Wilson team that features six seniors on its roster — all of whom play key roles — they said the biggest motivation at this time of the year is that every time those players step on the court, it could potentially be their last.
“They know there’s a lot on the line," Grove said about the team's veteran talent. "They know they have to give everything they’ve got because you never know when your last game is going to be.”
Coincidentally, there was just one healthy senior on the TA roster Monday and she had a strong outing.
Carly Fincham finished with seven kills in her final game for the Knights (13-11) and after having a rough experience as a freshman on the varsity at East Rockingham three years ago, she said she took it upon herself to make this year an enjoyable one for not only herself but her younger teammates as she leaves the program.
“I did not have a great experience when I was a freshman on varsity," Fincham said. "So, coming into this, I knew I had to make this very special for them and I did not want them to experience what I experienced. I made sure the leadership was very heavy and we all worked together as a team. It was a very positive season overall and we all rallied together, so it was good in that sense.”
The Knights bring back an abundance of talent on the court next season and after winning eight of 11 at one point this season, finishing third in the Valley District and, quite frankly, exceeding any expectations placed upon the program before the year began, Fincham said she can leave the program satisfied.
“It was a big season of breaking down walls," Fincham said. "We came into it and no one expected a lot out of us. We definitely proved them different in a lot of ways. We had a good, solid winning streak in the middle of the season and we definitely broke down a lot of walls that people didn’t think we would. It was very much a team aspect. We stuck together. It was the communication between our team that allowed us to do that.”
Reaghan Warner, a sophomore libero, finished with a team-high 15 digs for Turner Ashby in the season-ending setback while Harleigh Propst, a junior setter, was impressive with six kills and nine digs.
And while Warner and Propst are among the numerous key pieces that will return to form a strong team on the court next season for Baylor, she wanted to take the time Monday to show appreciation for the one leaving.
“She’s been great in the middle, a great offensive threat for us, and she’s also been great behind the scenes," Baylor said of Fincham. "The kids look up to her. She works hard every single day and she’s just really been that senior figure you want kids to look up to. She does the right things and it’s been huge for us to have her.”
As the Green Hornets (15-6) started to turn their attention toward the area's best team and the top seed in Region 3C in Fort Defiance (22-1), they did it with their six talented seniors on the back of their minds.
Sykes, Laynie Major, Hope Maddox, Hailey Flint, Laci Norman and Cierra Cannon have been productive throughout their entire careers for Wilson, and were insistent on the fact that they're not ready to wrap it up quite yet.
“It motivates me a lot," said Sykes, who finished with 14 digs, 12 kills and a trio of aces in the victory. "All of us aren’t going to college, so I think we just want to enjoy the rest of this season and ultimately win.”
Maddox added 10 digs for the Green Hornets on Monday while Messin finished with 13 assists, six aces and four digs, Caylee Stevens dished out 10 assists and freshman Katie Lawhorn added four kills and two aces.
Amber Cason also had five kills for Wilson in the victory while Cannon chipped in with four kills of her own.
“It’s motivating us a lot," Messin said of the six seniors. "We don’t want to see them go.”
On Monday, the fast start from the Green Hornets quickly forced Baylor into a timeout and stole momentum.
The Knights never recovered and from there, Wilson earned a spot in the regional quarterfinals as a result.
Moving forward, the Green Hornets said they know they'll need the same to keep their season alive.
“They play really smart and you just have to outsmart a smart team," Grove said about the Indians, who have won four straight district titles. "Playing a team three times is always hard. We’ve been there, done that. We have to give a little bit more than what we’ve given them previously. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that.”
