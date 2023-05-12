The more things change, the more they stay the same.
That’s certainly the case in Fishersville.
Wilson Memorial captured its eighth straight Shenandoah District championship with an impressive 6-3 victory over league runner-up and county rival Riverheads on Thursday in boys tennis action at home.
It marked the seventh straight victory for the Green Hornets and their 11th in the past 12 matches.
The Gladiators have been on the rise the past two seasons under head coach Dillon Norcross and will be a legitimate contender at the Class 1 level this season, but strong singles play carried Wilson.
The Hornets earned wins at the top four singles spots and the No. 1 and 2 doubles positions.
Wilson junior standout Conner Miller earned an 8-0 victory at the No. 1 singles spot for the most impressive win of the day, while senior Jacob Wangler picked up an 8-2 win at the No. 2 position.
At No. 3 singles, senior Jack Reed earned an 8-1 win, while senior Brandon Dewald won 9-7 at No. 4.
Miller/Reed also won No. 1 doubles 8-1, while Wangler and Dewald cruised to an 8-2 win at No. 2.
Luke Bryant, a senior committed to Virginia Military Institute for wrestling, and Division I football prospect Cayden Cook-Cash, a junior, earned wins at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots for Riverheads.
That duo also delivered an 8-3 victory at the No. 3 doubles spot for the senior-heavy Gladiators.
Both teams will now turn their attention toward the postseason, with Wilson (13-3, 12-0 Shenandoah) set to play in the Region 3C tournament later this month as one of the top seeds and the Gladiators (13-2, 10-2 Shenandoah) competing in Region 1B.
