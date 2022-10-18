BRIDGEWATER — It was a play that put Ryan Gregory's importance to his team into the spotlight for the first time.
The 5-foot-7, 150-pound cornerback earned a starting spot this year because of his hard-hitting, never-back-down attitude on the defensive side of the ball, but the junior made a play in Week 4 that showcased a different side of his skill set.
In a 28-21 non-district win over Western Albemarle on Sept. 16 in Crozet, it was an interception return for a touchdown from Gregory that ultimately helped Turner Ashby seal the win and earn a statement-making victory.
“It was huge," Gregory said. "We practice hard. We were prepared and we went over there and did our thing.”
Since Sept. 9, the Knights have won four of their last five, including a big one over Spotswood last week.
Right now, TA remains the favorite to win the Valley District this season with a perfect mark through two games of league play. And a big spark in the season came from Gregory's Week 4 interception return for a score.
“We were sitting down, the defensive line got pressure back there and made them force the ball out, then I was just there to pick it," Gregory said. "I didn’t see anyone in front of me. I just kept running.”
As a defensive unit, the Knights have been improving throughout the year and Gregory has been a key piece.
On the season, Gregory ranks sixth on the team with 24 tackles and also has a pair of interceptions and a tackle for a loss.
“The amount of effort he gives in practice and how aggressive he is is impressive," said Turner Ashby receiver Micah Matthews, who regularly goes against Gregory in practice. "Even on lighter drills, he hits the heaviest out of the defensive backs. The energy he brings changes the momentum for us. He’s a big component.”
Gregory, who also has a fumble recovery this season, said he embraces the responsibility of his position.
As a cornerback, he said taking on the opposing team's receiver on an island can be a fun challenge but he also knows and understands the importance of relying on the teammates around him to make a successful play.
“On deep passes, the crowd is waiting on you to see what you're going to do," Gregory said. "You have to rely on your teammates a lot. You have to know your safeties are there to help you, your linebackers are around and your defensive line is going to get pressure on them. It really comes down to relying on your team."
As the Knights inch closer to the postseason, the Valley District title is now an achievable goal.
Turner Ashby has had some ups and downs this season, but the progress shown has been impressive.
And as winners of four of their last five, one of the biggest turning points may have came from their starting cornerback.
"We're very proud to be a great defense at TA," Gregory said. "It's something we take a lot of pride in."
