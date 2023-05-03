ELKTON — Trever Griffith tossed a one-hitter to help lead Luray to a big 8-0 shutout of East Rockingham in Bull Run District baseball Tuesday night in Elkton.
The senior lefthander was masterful on the mound, and his teammates backed him up with their bats on a chilly, windy evening that saw the Bulldogs impress defensively.
"He's been on fire and we've been on fire," a happy Luray head coach Charlie Shepard said of Griffith’s performance again the Eagles. "He's pitched well all year."
The Bulldogs struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Junior catcher Cameron Weaver led off with a single and later scored on an RBI single by senior outfielder Bailey Graybeal to make it 1-0. After a walk and a fielder's choice, junior shortstop Landon Vile had a double to deep center field that scored two runs, and Luray was on top 3-0.
The Bulldogs got a run in the third after two East Rockingham errors. Vile scored on a sacrifice by Weaver to make it 4-0. Luray got three more in the fifth, thanks to a pair of base hits by freshman infielder Conner Hilliard and junior infielder Christian Lentz to make it 7-0 and added one more run in the sixth to end the scoring for the night.
East Rockingham's lone hit came in the third when sophomore outfielder Bentley Hensley singled, stole second and third, but Griffith, the senior, was able to retire the side and keep the Eagles off the scoreboard. The Eagles never threatened to score again.
"That kid threw a tremendous game, lights out," East Rockingham second-year head coach Jordan Biller said of Griffith’s effort on the mound. "[Luray] is a really well-coached team. We were weak on defense tonight and we didn't hit the ball."
Vile paced the Luray offense with two hits and two RBIs, Weaver had two RBIs, while Griffith had a double and drove in a run to help his cause.
"Out bats came alive and we are playing good baseball," said Shepard, whose team won its fourth straight. "It was a good complete ballgame, our best of the year. I think that we are hitting our stride."
Luray (6-10, 5-7 Bull Run) will host Rappahannock County on Tuesday, while the Eagles (14-2, 10-1 Bull Run) had a 13-game winning streak and travel to RCHS on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.