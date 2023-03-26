Trever Griffith and Cameron tossed a combined no-hitter as Luray earned an impressive 5-1 victory over winless Central in Bull Run District baseball action at Bulldog Field on Thursday.
Griffith, a senior, got the start and lasted four innings, giving up one unearned run on no hits and five walks while striking out five.
In relief, Weaver, a junior, tossed three shutout innings of his own, walking one, giving up no hits, and striking out five.
“Having two pitchers throw a combined no-hitter is an excellent accomplishment,” LHS head coach Charlie Shepard said.
At the plate for the Bulldogs, junior infielder Christian Lentz led the charge with a 3-for-4 effort that included a key double.
Josh Richards, a sophomore catcher, was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Luray, while Weaver had an RBI single of his own in the win.
Other key contributors for the Bulldogs included Griffith, junior infielders Landon Vile and Jacob Shenk, and outfielder Addison Thomas, another junior, with one hit apiece at the plate.
While plate production was nonexistent for the Falcons, sophomore Isaac Barb did impress in a relief role, striking out five across 3.2 shutout innings, giving up just two hits and a walk.
“This was a good bounce back after not playing well Tuesday,” Shepard said. “We were better offensively and defensively.”
After getting blanked by rival Page County in a five-inning rout earlier in the week, Luray (2-3, 1-1 Bull Run) looked much more like itself against Central and will host East Rockingham in a big one Monday. Meanwhile, the Falcons (0-6, 0-3 Bull Run) return home on Tuesday for a game against Rappahannock County.
