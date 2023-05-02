FORT DEFIANCE — Following two close losses in its last couple of outings, Turner Ashby bounced back Monday with a critical non-district win.
The Knights had their bats going throughout the night, and junior Clay Guyer pitched a complete game en route to an 8-3 non-district baseball win over Fort Defiance at Alumni Field.
After dropping games to Sherando and Spotswood, TA first-year head coach Daniel Bowman said it felt great to get in the win column and was happy with how the team performed.
“Clay continues to pitch tremendously for us,” Bowman said. “He gives us a chance anytime he’s on the mound. We had some big hits when we needed them, [Senior outfielder] Caden Swartley had a few [and junior first baseman] Jack Fox had a big home run. We got them when we needed them and played really well defensively.”
Aside from one error, the Knights played a clean defensive game and got out of jams when needed. Defense is one of the most essential aspects Bowman has discussed with his team.
“If we can play a clean game defensively, we’re going to be able to compete with anybody,” Bowman said. “I’m happy to see that. That’s always nice to see when we can play a good, clean game defensively. That’s going to keep us in any game we play.”
Guyer threw 102 pitches and struck out six.
Despite a “lousy” start to the game, Guyer said the team pulled together to emerge victorious.
“It was a good team win,” Guyer said after the victory. “Everybody made plays defensively, and everybody pulled together. Jack had a huge bomb. … It was just a good overall game.”
Guyer attested to the importance of defense, noting his team was able to bail him out at times.
“I felt like I let everybody [down] when I walked people,” Guyer said. “When people make plays in the field, it makes me feel like they’re picking me up, and I need to throw strikes to get them back.”
The “bomb” Guyer mentioned was a solo homer from Fox in the fourth inning. The junior first baseman’s at-bat approach was simple.
“[Fort Defiance senior pitcher Kaden Johnson] was filling up fastballs, so I was just looking for [a] fastball [the] first pitch,” Fox said.
Swartley smacked a solo homer of his own in the third inning and a double for TA. Freshman third baseman Christian Simmers drove in two runs off a double, while freshman right fielder Tripp Hanger and junior center fielder Landon Barb slammed home runs for Fort Defiance.
Fox said they came into Monday’s game motivated to try and clinch the Valley District title, knowing they have to win out if they want a chance.
“It took us some time, but we put good swings on the ball,” Fox said. “[We] consistently played better at the end of the game.”
Jacob Shifflett led the charge for Fort Defiance on the mound, tossing two innings and striking out four before leaving the game with an injury.
The Knights traveled to rival Broadway on Tuesday for a massive Valley District contest, while the Indians (7-8) hit the road to Riverheads on Friday for a Shenandoah District clash.
After a tight game in their first meeting this season, Bowman knew they’d have to bring their best to even the score with the Gobblers.
“They got us the first time,” Bowman said. “We’re going to have to play our brand of baseball. We’re gonna have to pitch it, we’re going to have to play great defense, and we’re going to have to get timely hits.”
Turner Ashby 031 110 2 — 8 8 1
Fort Defiance 010 001 1 — 3 9 3
Guyer and Bowman. Shifflett, Johnson (3), Hanger (5), Lavaway (6), and Mayhew. W — Guyer. L — Shifflett. 2B — TA: Simmers, Swartley. FD: Barb. HR — TA: Swartley, Fox. FD: Hanger, Barb. TB —TA: Carter (2), Simmers (2), Matthews, Swartley (6), Smith, Fox (4). FD: Lavaway, Johnson, Liskey, Garber, Mayhew, Hanger (4), Barb (7). CS — TA: Carter. FD: Johnson. HBP — FD: Hanger. SB — TA: Thomas. FD: Johnson, Liskey. LOB — TA: 3. FD: 8.
