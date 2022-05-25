PENN LAIRD — For Spotswood girls tennis, the roots of dominance by the Trailblazers over the Valley District and Region 3C stems from, as head coach Chad Edwards said, the tennis tradition.
With a 6-0 win over Liberty-Bedford in the Region 3C quarterfinals on Wednesday, Spotswood sits at 17-0 in another dominating season.
This dominance, Edwards said, is because of the investment into the program his players have and how they've managed to stay focused.
“We're blessed to have a lot of good tennis players in that put in the hard work and the dedication,” said Edwards, a Trailblazers alum and longtime boys basketball coach. “They've invested in tennis over the years and particularly this season. It has made this season possible.”
The Blazers have outscored their opponents 142-6 in 2022, including 11 shutouts. On Wednesday, Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Raygan Wade, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer all got dominating wins to help the home team open regional play with a win.
Yet, Spotswood, who won another Valley District title this year, said to stay this competitive means pushing themselves to another level.
“It's not getting complacent,” said Cooley, a senior who is committed to Shenandoah University for tennis next year. “Not getting relaxed with where you are as far as ranking, positioning.”
Possibly the one who pushes the Blazers the most is another senior in Dunaway. Ranking atop Spotswood for the last four years, her teammates said she pushes them and understands the meaning of not getting relaxed with where she sits on the ladder — it’s how she’s kept that top spot for the last four seasons.
Edwards said it feels as if his ace has been on the team for six or seven years. In reality, the tennis star for the Blazers is that invested in her team, leading them and taking on the opportunity to guide them to winning a state championship.
“I really love leading my team,” Dunaway said. “Without them, it wouldn't mean as much to be number one.”
A big part of staying dominant for the Blazers is bettering themselves with each match and not necessarily focusing on their opponent. Spotswood focuses on their grit in each match. Dunaway said a big thing Edwards preaches is grit and that it doesn’t matter how a match turns out, but rather how they got there.
“[Grit is] basically the reason why we fight for every point,” Dunaway said. “Why even when we're down, we come back and because we have grit, we keep going no matter what or no matter where our minds are at.”
The Blazers aren’t down in matches much. But when they are, it's the grit that keeps them competitive.
Edwards said being so hard-nosed started with Bob and Linda Failes, longtime tennis coaches at Spotswood that are legends in the Penn Laird area and around the Shenandoah Valley. They set the standard, established tradition, and created expectations.
But among all the district and regional championships displayed on the girls tennis banner inside Spotswood's gym, this season has been one of the most dominant yet because of a combination, Edwards said, of staying true to the Trailblazers' roots and continuing tradition.
“[The Failes] created one of the best programs in Virginia,” Edwards said. “The tennis tradition that's possible is strong. It means the world to our girls and means the world to our community.”
It’s why a shot at a deep state title run is something that has Spotswood excited for the weeks ahead.
“We haven't had a state title in a couple of years now,” senior Madison Knight said. “It would mean the world to us to finally get there, to see all our hard work pay off.”
The senior class — Dunaway, Knight, and Cooley — said they’ve been pushing hard at one last chance to win a state title but at the same time recognize that in order for the program to continue to be as dominant after graduation, working with the underclassmen is just as valuable.
Knight added that the three of them can’t win a state title alone. It’s going to take an entire team to get there.
“When I started out as a freshman, they were seniors and they're always laughing, having a good time,” Knight said. “So it just reminds you that even though you're working hard, you're playing hard, so it is important to have fun.”
Edwards appreciates how committed his senior class is. He knows this group consists of players to lean on and that, now in postseason play, it’s even more important to have his group on the court.
“Senior leadership, regardless of sport, is priceless,” Edwards said. “They do a good job of being big sisters on our team, have a great relationship with our younger players and take the young players and respect them.”
On the surface, the Blazers dominate in all facets. But hidden underneath the wins are the grit, focus, and team effort it takes to continually be this successful.
“Every practice we're all pushing each other more,” Cooley said. “We just want to get better.”
For a team that’s 17-0, they insist they're still striving to be better. It’s a mentality that will serve them well in another state title run.
“The girls deserve the credit,” Edwards said. “We would like to make the fans proud with a deep playoff run. To do that, we're gonna have to get one match at a time and play our best tennis when it matters most.”
