PENN LAIRD — Prior to the season starting, Dani Kunkle approached the Spotswood volleyball coaches with some goals and made it clear that she was focused in on taking the proper steps toward achieving them.
While neither Kunkle or the coaching staff revealed the details of those expectations for this season, the junior standout has made it clear to those around her that she hopes to play volleyball at the next level.
With the Trailblazers on a 17-match winning streak and Kunkle emerging as one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley, those goals of hers certainly seem like they're closer to being achieved.
“She’s put in a lot of work — not just at Spotswood, but in travel leagues throughout the year," SHS head coach Jim Roth said. "She puts in a lot of work that I don’t even see. But from what I see in my gym, she outworks everybody. She has goals. She’s doing what it takes to achieve those goals right now.”
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter has been a standout on the area volleyball scene since she first stepped foot on the court as a freshman at nearby Turner Ashby during the condensed spring season back in 2021.
But after transferring to SHS that fall and playing alongside former standouts Gabby Atwell and Sydney Litwiller a year ago, Kunkle's game has elevated this year to a level that has made her electric to watch.
“I’ve been working really hard," Kunkle said. "Last season was a big step for me and I’ve been lifting every day. I’ve really been working hard, got into open gyms with my teammates. They made me better all summer.”
One of the biggest areas of influence from Kunkle's game for the Trailblazers has been her leadership.
Spotswood has a trio of seniors in Allison Hoffman, Avery Chandler and Addi White that bring valuable experience to the court, but Kunkle and junior Raygan Wade are a pair of important captains as well.
"She works really hard every single day," Chandler said. "She does whatever to make the team better."
Kunkle has been around the game of volleyball since she was young, but her skill-set has improved.
While her focus early on in her varsity career was on the defensive end as more of a role player, the junior has become an all-around weapon this year with the ability to fill up the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
“I really try to be a big leader," Kunkle said. "We have a bunch of really good leaders. A lot of us have stepped up. We’ve all stepped up and I just do my best to be a good role model and create a good example.”
When Kunkle sat down with Roth and the Spotswood coaches before the season, she set some lofty goals.
Those goals — both team-oriented and individually — are closer to being achieved for Kunkle.
And to see that hard work finally paying off has made it all worth it in the end, she said.
“It feels so good, honestly," Kunkle said. "There are no words to describe it. It’s just such a good feeling. Knowing you can do it and seeing it happen, it’s great.”
