BROADWAY — Folks in attendance called the game nail-biting, aggressive and exciting.
Ultimately, it was Harrisonburg coming away with a thrilling 55-51 victory over Broadway in Valley District girls basketball action at BHS on Saturday. The game was a make-up contest, originally scheduled for earlier in the week.
“[They] maintain their composure even when things get tough,” Harrisonburg coach Tracy Harding said about her team. “They seem to really thrive off of coming from behind.”
The Gobblers set up a fast-paced attack to start the game, but the Blue Streaks showed no signs of wavering their game plan. Both teams relied on tight, man-to-man defense — only increasing the bubbling aggression — as Broadway took the early 12-11 lead.
Harrisonburg came storming back in the second quarter to take back the lead a minute in and that's when the true back-and-forth between the two squads began.
Senior forward Jay Garcia, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, started to go to work in the second quarter for the Blue Streaks. Broadway and Harrisonburg the traded the lead another three times in the span of two minutes before BHS senior guard Emma Bacon, who scored a game-high 21 for the Gobblers, gave the home team some breathing room with a couple of shots.
“Obviously she’s going to get her points and we’re going to get ours,” Garcia said of Bacon. “And as long as we contained it to a certain extent, we were good.”
Bacon kept her team in the lead as halftime rolled through and the Gobblers had a 27-24 lead.
Trading the lead once again, the third quarter grew into a battle for every possession. The defense for both teams only intensified, leaving little to no room or errors. Broadway (8-8, 2-1 Valley) couldn’t get its shots to fall despite multiple offensive rebounds and Harrisonburg retook the lead.
Just when the Blue Streaks almost took a five point lead, an offensive foul called late in the third quarter swung momentum back in favor of Broadway and gave them a glimmer of hope heading into the final frame.
“I feel like the girls played really hard,” Broadway first-year coach Jeremy Fulk said. “The aggression part of it is getting easier and easier with every game.”
Whether intentional or tactical, the final minutes came down to free throws as Bacon, Garcia and HHS senior guard Mariah Cain put everything they had into keeping their teams in the game. All four players are season veterans that have played four years at the varsity level.
Down the stretch, Harrisonburg lived at the charity stripe with Garcia hitting 7 of 8 at the line and Cain making 10 of 12. Garcia’s game-sealing free throw came with 15 seconds left in the game. Cain finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Blue Streaks (7-7, 2-1 Valley).
“They know their role on this team and what they need to do to help the team win,” Harding said. “They know the game plan and what they need to do to win and they did that in the second half.”
Harrisonburg 11 24 39 16 — 55
Broadway 12 27 36 15 — 51
HARRISONBURG (55) — Tirado 0 0-0 0, Waid 0 0-0 0, Muncy 4 0-3 10, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Gonzalez Trejo 1 0-0 2, Cain 4 9-12 19, Moore 0 0-0 0, Vega-Garcia 5 9-15 20, Lemon 2 0-0 4, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Abraham 0 0-0 0, Santiago Henriquez 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 18-30 55.
BROADWAY (51) — Atwood 0 0-0 0, Bacon 7 4-5 21, Bacon 0 4-4 4, Baynakev 0 0-0 0, Dingus 2 1-2 5, Gatesman 2 2-2 6, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 1 8-10 10, Wimer 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 19-23 51.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 5 (Muncy 2, Cain 2, Garcia), Broadway (Bacon).
