PENN LAIRD — Harrisonburg boys soccer head coach Anthony Marasco said it always feels good to win, especially in Valley District play.
But Thursday, as the Blue Streaks took on rival Spotswood, the win felt sweeter.
“This is definitely a big win,” Marasco said. “That’s a really good team over there. They’re well-coached, and they have a lot of good players.”
Marasco said it is about coming out prepared and ready to go, no matter the opponent. The Blue Streaks listened, coming out to a fast two-goal lead that Harrisonburg never relinquished, beating the Trailblazers 3-0 in boys soccer action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
“That was one of the best games I’ve ever played this year,” Blue Streaks goalkeeper Hector Hernandez said. “It’s a big step forward after the loss from last year.”
The Blue Streaks fell to Spotswood three times in 2021 — two at home. The Trailblazers, the Virginia High School League Class 3 state runner ups, graduated 14 seniors from that team but reloaded for this season and Marasco noted that Spotswood was just as good this year.
So, as the seconds ticked down in the match, it made sense that Harrisonburg’s benched jumped up and down, videoed the final seconds and screamed in excitement when the final whistle blew.
“These guys definitely remember [losing at home to Spotswood],” Marasco said. “It’s nice to finally get a win against this team.”
It’s early in district play, so getting the win over Spotswood was even more important. Hernandez remembers what last season was like and now that the Blue Streaks took one against their Valley District rival, it’s a tone-setter.
“It was so important,” Hernandez said. “It’s just really good for us, really good for the school [and] for the whole team.”
Hernandez, Marasco said, is the second goalkeeper but got the start in the contest. The senior didn’t waste his opportunity, and shut out the Blazers in dominant fashion.
“Our defense really stepped up today,” said Hernandez, who had five saves. “They just stepped up and I did my job. They did their job. Everyone did their job.”
Marasco’s squad gets excited when they get to come across town and play Spotswood. The second-year head coach knew what was a stake with the Blazers and knew his returners understood how important a victory would be.
Yet, it was a newcomer to the Blue Streaks who got the first two goals of the game.
Junior Amilcar Rivas came out flying in the first half, scoring the first goal just under six minutes in. Rivas knocked another one in five minutes after the first, giving Harrisonburg two quick goals to start.
Rivas wasn’t on last year’s Harrisonburg team, but was happy with the team win.
“I think it means a lot for him,” Marasco said. “He’s had a little bit of trouble getting started and getting goals, but we kind of switched his position going in and I think it worked out.”
The game was scoreless for a long stretch until senior forward Elvis Canas popped in another goal in the second half, stretching the lead to three. From there, the Blazers couldn’t comeback.
“We wanted to bounce back,” Hernandez said. “Bounce back from the losses and we knew we could do it.”
Harrisonburg improves to 4-2-3 (2-0 Valley) and the Blazers drop to 5-2-1 (1-1 Valley). With the win, Marasco said his group is feeling confident and excited as the Blue Streaks continue Valley District play.
“There’s just two really good programs and the games are always close and competitive,” Marasco said. “I think that’s what gets these guys excited. They just like to play highly competitive games against good teams.”
