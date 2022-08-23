Number;Name;Year
1;Keith Brown;12
2;Manny Norris;12
3;JJ Engle;11
4;Aaron McAfee Jr.;11
6;Cadrian Rogers-Davis;11
7;Makil Powell-Etiene;12
8;Elijah Taylor;12
9;Miguel Fajardo-Luis;11
11;Donte Harvey-Wright;12
12;Ray Tirado;12
13;Xavier Williams;11
15;Nolan Henry;11
15;Eddy Perez Navarro;12
16;Nathaniel Bunn;11
17;Drew Bowman;12
21;VJ Bullard;11
22;Bryson Moats;12
23;Jaimin Woods;11
25;Calour Fields;11
37;Jonathan Biller;11
42;Angel Wright;11
45;Corey Rupe;12
50;Tyrell McCurdy;12
53;Jayden Walker;12
54;Joseph Adams;12
57;Eric Valderramos Figueroa;12
60;Brain Castro;11
69;Giovanni Portillo-Martinez;11
74;Blake Tillman;12
75;Mason Smith;10
77;Kendrick Cue;12
80;Rashad Parham;11
88;Amoryan Ferguson;11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.