Two young teams clashed on the soccer pitch, both fighting for the first win in a two-match series.
Ultimately, Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby came down to the wire for the first meeting between the two teams, but the Blue Streaks held on with a second-half shutout to take down the Knights 3-1 in a Valley District boys soccer showdown at HHS on Wednesday.
“It was just a good battle between two teams,” Knights coach Simon Timbrell said. “Harrisonburg is a great team. ... They’re young. Both teams are young.”
Battling back and forth most of the night, the two teams struggled to score in the opening minutes. Both squads came close to scoring but each time, the opposing defense stepped in and shut down the opportunity.
The silence was finally broken by Harrisonburg freshman forward Izaak Cruz Gonzalez, lifting the ball just beyond the goalie’s reach in the twelfth minute. The Blue Streaks scored another three minutes later on a breakaway, but it was ruled offsides and called back.
The ruling was enough for the Knights to sprint down the field, finding senior forward Saman Aadi in the midst of a scrum to bunt the ball in and deadlock the game at 1-1.
“It’s just more experience,” Timbrell said about the key for Harrisonburg. “They’re young, and we want to get back to how it was in the early 2000s.”
Harrisonburg remained aggressive offensively, and despite TA’s defensive responses, the Blue Streaks broke the tie thanks to senior midfielder Micah Tongen taking advantage of a well-placed rebound with 3:35 left in the first half.
“When we play our game, this group really does well,” Harrisonburg coach Anthony Marasco said. “But I felt like at the end of the first half, we started getting back into our rhythm.”
Tongen’s goal became the eventual game-winner, but at halftime the Knights still put pressure on the Harrisonburg defenders.
“I think the guys stayed really composed,” Marasco said. “When they stay composed, the ball works really well and it keeps it in their end and not our end.”
Turner Ashby (6-1-2, 1-1 Valley) continued to increase its aggression to start the second half, forcing Harrisonburg to make small, quick passes to move upfield. Waiting for their opportunity, the Blue Streaks (5-2-3, 3-0 Valley) slowly wove through the Knight’s defense and forced a free kick.
That’s when freshman back Tyler Miller netted the insurance goal — another rebound, this time off the crossbar — in front of an energetic Harrisonburg crowd.
“[Rebounds were] really big,” Marasco said. “We always emphasize that when someone takes a shot, you never know when your opportunity is going to come to tap it in.”
With the two-goal lead in hand, the Blue Streaks’s only goal was to keep the Knights away from the ball. TA kept its foot on the gas, but it proved too much to overcome and the score was final.
“We’re just building for the future,” Timbrell said. “We’re looking more at the long term. So, 3-1, that isn’t a bad result.”
