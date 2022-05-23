For both Jay Garcia and Mariah Cain, playing basketball at the college level has always been something they’ve dreamed of.
Now, the Harrisonburg duo is making that dream a reality.
Garcia and Cain, a pair of four-year standout players for the Blue Streaks girls basketball program, have signed to continue their hoops careers at the next level with a pair of Division III programs.
Garcia, a gritty forward that was one of the best low-post players in the area this season, is headed to play at nearby Bridgewater. Cain, meanwhile, will continue her career at another school in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as she takes off to Roanoke.
“It has been my dream to play college basketball since sixth grade,” Cain said. “That is when my basketball career really began. It is so meaningful to me to go and play at the collegiate level because I am not only going to get a great education and earn a degree but I am also going to go play the sport I love.”
Cain was a prolific scorer throughout her career at Harrisonburg, scoring over 1,000 points. This past season, as a senior, she averaged 15.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.3 assists.
Once committed to Division I Radford, Cain decommitted at the start of the school year and began looking for a new future home.
With the Maroons, the Blue Streaks standout said she found the one.
“This program stood out to me because of the connection the coaches form with the players,” Cain said. “[Roanoke] coach [Carla] Flaherty was very transparent about what she expected in her players and her team. Everything she asked really aligned with what I was looking for in a team and in a coach. It was a one-of-a-kind connection that instantly made me want to choose Roanoke. It was a beautiful campus and they have a beautiful facility and I just knew that I wanted to make Roanoke my home.”
During her stellar senior campaign, Cain was a first-team All-Valley District selection and second-team All-Region 5D.
“I am most looking forward to continuing my basketball career and meeting new teammates that I can form really good connections with,” Cain said while reflecting. “I am excited to be coached by Roanoke’s coaching staff, and I am also grateful that I can get a chance to play locally again in college.”
Cain’s teammate, and friend, Garcia will get that opportunity as well and at an even closer destination with nearby Bridgewater.
The small-town feel of the BC campus is what attracted Garcia, she said, and making the decision was ultimately a relief for her.
“It is close to home, but not right down the street either,” Garcia said. “The people are super welcoming and bubbly. The college is also extremely great when it comes to awarding students academically with finances. Basketball wise, I just felt like the kind of player I am is sort of what the team at [Bridgewater] was looking for and that is something to consider for any athlete making the decision for the next four years of their career.”
This past season, Garcia was a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 5D selection after averaging 14.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
Led by Garcia and Cain, along with several other key seniors, the Blue Streaks program had a resurgent year during the 2021-22 campaign.
Harrisonburg finished as runner-up in the Valley District and was one win shy of reaching the Virginia High School League Class 5 state tournament in its first season under coach Tracy Harding.
“I am more than proud of my senior season — not only as an individual, but as a team,” Garcia said. “Making it farther than any Harrisonburg girls basketball team has in years [and] being one game away from states is a great accomplishment."
Earlier this month, surrounded by friends and family, Cain and Garcia signed their letters of intent to play in college together.
Cain said it was a “surreal” moment as she was surrounded by so many folks that witnessed all the hard work she had put in.
“It not only makes it worth it, but to see that my family and friends are very proud of me makes it all worth it in the end,” Cain said.
Since they were kids, playing basketball in college was a dream for both Cain and Garcia and has been their driving force through each offseason workout, difficult practice and postseason game.
Now, as the dream becomes a reality, both players leave Harrisonburg proud.
“My favorite memory is getting to build up a team and program with five seniors and leaving a mark,” Cain said. “We came back and we were hungry and I believe that in the postseason, we proved that. We wanted to show everyone that Harrisonburg is back and that is what we did.”
