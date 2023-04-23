BROADWAY — Harrisonburg put together one of its best performances of the season on Friday.
The Blue Streaks overwhelmed Broadway and dominated in every aspect of the game, earning a decisive 8-0 Valley District boys soccer victory at BHS.
HHS head coach Anthony Marasco has seen many things in previous games that he’s wanted his guys to work on, and he felt they did that on Friday.
“I challenged the guys to work on those things and push themselves to improve,” Marasco said. “We saw a lot of those corrections made in the game [Friday], which as a coaching staff, we can’t ask for much more than that.”
Sophomore striker Fernando Galindo Romero, sophomore Izaack Cruz Gonzalez, and junior Brian Antunez drilled two goals apiece for Harrisonburg, while junior wing Isai Rodriguez Mendoza and senior Aidan Saunders each contributed a goal. Freshman wing Edison Rattan and junior Gabriel Telles Gomez each tallied two assists for the Blue Streaks.
“Everyone gave a really good effort,” Marasco said. “We’ve struggled to score goals in a lot of games this year, so seeing kids like Fernando, Izaack, and Brian get two, [and] Isai getting his first goal in two years, it was really nice to see those things.”
Cruz said Friday’s win would boost their confidence and playing level after having some games earlier in the year where they struggled with consistency.
“We had some rough games where we tied 0-0,” Cruz said. “We were just playing somewhat badly, but this game is going to bring up our motivation. We’ll pick it up a lot more than we already have.”
Galindo feels they’ve done a better job working together as a team lately by getting the ball to whoever is in a position to score, no matter who it is.
“We don’t really have a specific player who scores our goals,” Galindo said. “There was a point where there was selfishness, but I feel now we’ve moved past that and we give whoever’s in a better position the ball and we’ve just been finishing it.”
With seven players out, including four starters, first-year Broadway head coach Phillip Ewell knew Friday would be an uphill battle — and it certainly was.
“It affects the team greatly, but it’s the problem with having great kids,” Ewell said. “Two of them made DECA nationals, so kudos to them. People behind them were ready to step up, and we have to keep a positive attitude, keep our heads up, and keep working hard.”
The Blue Streaks (5-2-2, 3-1 Valley) travel to John Handley Tuesday for non-district play, while the Gobblers (5-6, 0-3 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County that evening for a Valley District clash.
Marasco said the mindset moving forward is to take it one game at a time and focus on the small things, as they now ride a two-game winning streak heading into Tuesday.
“I think as long as we keep getting better each day, the results will come,” Marasco said.
