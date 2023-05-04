Beauzieux Finding Success As A Dual-Sport Athlete

Harrisonburg’s Mia Beauzieux is everything a coach wants from a student-athlete.
The dual-sport athlete in softball and track has showcased her abilities on and off the HHS athletic complex, something that’s been admirable to both her coaches and teammates.
HHS track & field head coach Matt Denlinger talked extensively about Beauzieux following last Wednesday’s City/County Track & Field Championships at Spotswood. Beauzieux picked up wins in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and second in the 100-meter dash.
Denlinger said Beauzieux stepped up last Wednesday, and it’s impressive to see her consistently juggle softball and track obligations.
“She’ll come roll with us and go to softball practice after,” Denlinger said. “To come out and do the double of 100 hurdles and 100 dash, which are back-to-back events, and then come in an hour and a half later, do the 300 hurdles and dominate that, it’s pretty cool.”
Beauzieux said it meant a lot to see her hard work pay off against some of the critical schools around the area in City/County meet.
“I work hard every day,” Beauzieux said. “I try to work every day on the hurdles, and slowly, I’m starting to see my hurdle time go lower and lower. It means a lot and it makes me want to push even harder when I see the time go lower.”
Beauzieux admitted it can be challenging to balance two sports sometimes, but she feels she manages it well. She spoke on how competing in softball and track can benefit each other.
“I think track helps with me being a little more conditioned than other people on the softball team,” Beauzieux said. “I run every day and I’m always doing work at track. Softball helps with track because it helps me be more of a leader during track. I think I’m closer to some of the girls in softball, so it helps me get closer to the people in track, because I’m more of a leader in softball.”
Denlinger said Beauzieux is as hard of a worker as one will find in the classroom or on the track — noting she’s a straight-A student and a member of the National Honors Society.
“I wish I had four or five more just like her,” Denlinger said. “She’s fast, she’s got a good attitude, she’s a great leader [and] leads by example. She’s everything you can ask for in a student-athlete.”
Denlinger said Beauzieux has been huge for the program and is considered a role model by many of her peers.
“They see what she does and the success she has,” Denlinger said. “They’re like, ‘Wow, Mia’s working hard and she’s doing multiple sports. I want to be successful like her.’”
Beauzieux will continue chasing her success as the season winds down. Her focus will be on the 300-meter hurdles, and her goal is to reach the regional and state qualifying times.
“That’s probably my best event,” Beauzieux said. “Forty-nine [seconds] is the qualifying time for regionals and for states it’s 47 [seconds], so it’s going to be a little tough. I think if I cut out my stuttering, if I know my steps, and work on my speed, then I can definitely go to regionals and hopefully to states.”
