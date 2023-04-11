Harrisonburg successfully continued through its brutal non-district schedule on Monday, battling to a 0-0 draw with non-district opponent John Handley in boys soccer action in Winchester on Monday.
Sophomore keeper Adolfo Rivera Rivas picked up his second shutout of the season for the Blue Streaks, totaling 11 saves in the contest.
Harrisonburg (2-1-2) was back in action Tuesday, finally opening up Valley District play at home against Rockbridge County.
