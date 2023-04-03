Junior outfielder Miguel Fajardo-Luis finished 3-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs as Harrisonburg erupted for a 20-5 non-district baseball win over Charlottesville on Thursday.
The Blue Streaks scored 19 runs in the third inning alone to earn the home win, finishing with 17 hits in the five-frame contest.
Sophomore designated hitter Noel Cano Rocha was also 3-for-4 with a trio of RBIs for HHS, while sophomore second baseman Cayden Lucas finished 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and three runs.
On the mound, senior Toby Corrison got the pitching win.
The Blue Streaks (1-4) return to action Monday at Riverheads.
