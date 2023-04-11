In Crozet, shortstop Daniel Jones was big as Western Albemarle scored six runs in the opening frame and never looked back en route to an 11-1 non-district baseball win over Harrisonburg on Monday.
Jones finished 3-for-4 with a trio of RBIs for the Warriors in the win.
The Blue Streaks, who dropped their second straight, were led by sophomore second baseman Noel Cano Rocha, who continues to shine early in the season, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored in the setback.
Harrisonburg (1-6) was back on the diamond on Tuesday, opening up Valley District play against Rockbridge County at home.
