Harrisonburg remained winless to open the season with a 14-2 non-district baseball loss at the hands of Millbrook on Monday.
The Pioneers exploded for 10 runs in the third inning and added three more in the third and fourth to wrap up a five-inning win.
Sophomore catcher Cayden Lucas led the Blue Streaks in the home loss, finishing 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored.
Harrisonburg (0-4) will return to the diamond Thursday in another non-district home game against Charlottesville.
(0) comments
