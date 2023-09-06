Blue Streaks Off To A Hot Start This Season

One year ago, Harrisonburg recorded a mere three victories and went winless in the Valley District.
Fast forward to six games into this season, and the Blue Streaks (5-1) have already bested their overall record from a year ago as they continue to build momentum heading into district play.
Prior to their match against Millbrook last Thursday, second-year HHS head coach Erin Brubaker knew they were facing a tall task. Unfortunately for them, the Pioneers swept the Blue Streaks and handed them their first loss of the season.
Despite that, Harrisonburg earned victories in its first four matches and bounced back from the loss to Millbrook with a sweep over Staunton on Tuesday. Impressively enough, the Streaks have only lost one set in the five matches they’ve won.
At the conclusion of last season, Brubaker did exit interviews with each player to get their thoughts on the team. Brubaker said she took a lot of what they said and has applied it to her coaching mentality.
“We did a lot of individual work last season,” Brubaker said. “This season is more focused on how we can involve the whole team all at once and practicing different skills for each player, rather than just focusing on, ‘You’re a setter, you’re going to set’ — that kind of thing.”
Brubaker said the one-on-one exit interviews make a stronger connection between coach and player. Junior Macy Waid said it’s important to see where both heads are at, adding that they were both able to bounce ideas off each other during her interview.
“I was able to say a lot of stuff to her about ideas I have for [this] year,” Waid said. “[Such as] ways I wanted to improve, and she was able to tell me what I needed to work on over the summer. That was super helpful to be able to know specific things that I was able to improve on.”
Leading the way for Harrisonburg are seniors Thaneisha Cedeno and Rylee Stroop, who are the two team-nominated captains. Brubaker said Waid and fellow junior Veronica Gutierrez have stepped up as leaders in their own right, as well as junior Teagan Miller — who Brubaker described as a leader by example.
Gutierrez said their mindset was to “change” this season after having dismal win-loss records the past few years. Gutierrez believes their group works exceptionally well together, which has led to their early-season success.
“We constantly hype each other up, especially when we’re low,” Gutierrez said. “I hope that continues to grow throughout the season.”
Gutierrez loves getting to work with Brubaker and believes her drive to win and work hard has helped the team buy into the program.
“She makes us want to win, instead of just wanting to play volleyball,” Gutierrez said. “It’s not about a task [or] getting things done, it’s more having fun while doing things this year.”
If you ever stop by HHS for volleyball practice, you’ll certainly see a group of girls working hard and having fun while doing it, as Gutierrez described. Gutierrez believes that positive energy is essential for winning results.
“That’s probably the most important thing,” Gutierrez said. “If you don’t have fun, you won’t play well [and] you’ll be in a bad mindset. That’s a high priority for our team, and we try to keep each other positive as much as we can.”
Brubaker spoke candidly of some of her underclassmen players. Sophomore Stella Jones returns with experience after being a starting middle last year, while freshman Nora Von Rotz has only played volleyball for two years but asks great questions and puts up a heavy block. Freshman Sarah Hairston is one of the nicest people Brubaker has ever met and excels in swinging and blocking.
Gutierrez has done her best to make the newcomers feel welcomed, on and off the court, and makes sure they take pride in the things they do well.
“I try to make sure everyone feels welcomed here and no one’s left out of anything,” Gutierrez said. “I try to point out what they do well and get them excited and happy for themselves, and not just for each other.”
Waid believes not sweating the small things is one of the key mental aspects she’s learned in her time playing volleyball, and it’s one of the most significant pieces of advice she’s given to the younger players.
“Getting in your head is one of the biggest don’ts in volleyball,” Waid said. “If you get in your head, you can start to shut down. I think being a leader is about being there for your teammates and getting them to be back on their game.”
Waid has a lofty goal in mind as she wants to reach 1,000 assists before she graduates, something her older sister, Maya, was able to accomplish in her time at Harrisonburg. Statistical goals aside, Waid wants to continue to grow as a team leader this season.
“That [1,000 assists] is a personal goal of mine,” Waid said. “Beyond that, I want to be able to learn how to be there for my teammates, when they need encouragement, and give them help on what they can do better next time.”
The Streaks are off to an excellent start in their quest to bring a winning culture back to the program. When it’s all said and done, Waid is hopeful that she’ll be able to say that they played their best in every match, win or lose.
“We’re not going to win them all,” Waid said. “We’re certainly not losing them all, but I want to be able to say we went and put everything out on the court, we played as a team, and we played to our strengths.”
One of Brubaker’s goals this season is to reach the double digits in wins, something they’ve looked to fast-track early on. However, while the Streaks look to continue racking up victories, Brubaker is already looking to next year.
With the brand-new Rocktown High School joining the fray, Brubaker said next year’s split would be a huge blow to their program. Yet, no matter where the chips fall, Brubaker wants to get her girls geared up for next year for whichever school they land.
“Since we’re going into two schools, we’re losing half our team,” Brubaker said. “There’s part of me that’s like, ‘What could’ve been next year.’ I want to get these girls prepped and ready for whichever school they’re going to, so that our Valley and our schools can be as competitive as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.