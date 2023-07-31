Blue Streaks Opening Camp Hungry For Success

Harrisonburg football is looking to turn things around this fall after going all last season without putting a number in the win column.
With many new players mixed in with a senior quarterback and running back, the Blue Streaks are in full swing with preseason practices as they prepare for the upcoming season.
HHS head coach Kyle Gillenwater is entering his third season as the head coach and spoke at Harrisonburg’s first practice this past Friday.
Gillenwater said that with any new season comes much anticipation and optimism.
“I’m particularly excited for this year,” Gillenwater said. “We’ve got 30-plus new players. There’ll be a lot of surprises, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can get done.”
Senior quarterback JJ Engle takes the HHS field for the final time this year, and while it’s a bittersweet feeling, Engle was excited to be back for his last first day of practice.
“I’ve been waiting all summer to get back out here,” Engle said. “I’m sure everybody else has, so we’re all excited.”
With many new players joining the program, Engle feels a sense of responsibility as one of the experienced guys to help show them the ropes.
“They need someone to look at and see what to do, and what’s right and wrong,” Engle said. “I feel like I can help with that.”
Also returning for his senior season is running back Aaron McAfee Jr., who said they’re hungry for success after a dismal 2022 season.
“We’ve got good numbers,” McAfee Jr. said. “I think we’ve got a really good team this year, so I think we’ll come out ready to fight.”
McAfee said a fresh crop of young talent helps them continue to build and allows them to go into this season with a clean slate.
McAfee added that it’s nice also to have some similar faces, such as Engle, returning this year to maintain a bond and build the team camaraderie.
“[It’s] just nice to have that team chemistry,” McAfee Jr. said. “Knowing that there’s still some of us [here], and then new people to join in, bring along, and bring up with us.”
Gillenwater is hopeful about what his seniors, such as Engle and McAfee, can accomplish this year.
He described Engle and McAfee as two great kids who have been working hard as the season approaches.
“I hope for their sake, they can have a great year and go out with a bang,” Gillenwater said. “They’ve had a good offseason, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”
Gillenwater has high standards set for his team this year, and while it may take time for the younger guys to get their feet under them, he believes it’ll start to work itself out.
“If you don’t expect much, you don’t get much,” Gillenwater said. “We’ll be fine. We’ve got a lot of people who have to learn some things [and] fill some holes with people who have graduated, but we’ll be fine.”
McAfee Jr. also believes it’s a promising year for the Streaks and feels that they can rack up some victories if they keep a positive attitude.
“I have high expectations for me and my teammates as well,” McAfee said. “Just to play hard, have good attitudes all year, and get some wins.”
Engle said it’s mixed emotions going into his final season at Harrisonburg. He believes now is the time to show his full potential, as he knows his time in a Streaks uniform is limited.
“All the work that I’ve put in, this is the last time to show it off,” Engle said. “It’s a little bit sad, but I’m excited.”
McAfee felt similar when jogging to the practice field for their last first day.
While he said it’s upsetting that this year marks his last season, he’s excited to try and help turn things around for Harrisonburg football in 2023.
“I’ve dreamed of this day, but never thought about it coming true,” McAfee Jr. said. “We’re here, we’re ready to play, and ready to go out and have fun.”
