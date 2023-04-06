Sophomore striker Fernando Galindo Romero had the lone goal as Harrisonburg suffered its first loss of the season to one of the top programs in Class 4 with a 3-1 setback at the hands of non-district opponent Blacksburg in boys soccer action at HHS on Tuesday.
Rayyan Garout, another sophomore, assisted Romero’s goal for the Blue Streaks, who are off to one of the more impressive starts locally.
“The team played well overall,” HHS head coach Anthony Marasco said. “It was just a tough loss to one of the most talented teams.”
Harrisonburg (2-1-1) will return to action 0n Monday at home for another big non-district battle against John Handley at 7 p.m.
