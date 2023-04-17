The challenge for Harrisonburg starts in the Valley District.
The league quietly has become stout in boys soccer in recent years, with the Blue Streaks consistently impressing each year alongside Spotswood, Turner Ashby suddenly coming onto the scene again, and Broadway continuing to improve.
But even past district play, as the lone Class 5 program in the area, Harrisonburg plays in a loaded Region 5D playoffs.
Regardless, that doesn’t change Harrisonburg’s expectations.
“I’m very excited about this season and the potential of this group,” HHS third-year head coach Anthony Marasco said. “Coming off winning the district and returning eight starters, we feel like this group can really build off all the progress and growth from last season. The team has been really young the past few years, so we coaches feel like the maturity level has really grown this offseason, and the sky’s the limit when these kids come in hungry and ready to go each day.”
The Blue Streaks have already earned some impressive wins early on this season and bring back an abundance of talent.
Sophomore midfielder Izaack Cruz Gonzalez (11 goals, five assists) returns for HHS, alongside junior midfielder Steve Carranza Mejia (three goals, seven assists), junior Daniel Romero (six goals, one assist), sophomore defender Tyler Miller (two goals, one assist), sophomore defender Miguel Osorto (one goal, one assist) and junior Braeden McGrath.
Among the newcomers that have stepped up for Harrisonburg early this season are sophomore forward Fernando Galindo Romero, junior forward Gabriel Telles Gomez, and senior goalkeeper Jeffry Mendoza Rivera.
Marasco has praised his group for its maturity early this season, which is why it has profound playoff hopes.
From start to finish, nothing will come easy for the Streaks.
But that’s exactly how this Harrisonburg team likes it.
“It should be a very fun and exciting season,” Marasco said. “We are looking forward to seeing the accomplishments these kids can achieve along the way.”
