Two Harrisonburg track and field jumpers made a significant impact on the program in just a short time.
Three-sport standout Keith Brown and Virginia Commonwealth University track and field signee Ella Somers performed exceptionally for the Blue Streaks in the Virginia High School League Class 5 state championship meet earlier this month.
Somers, a former Broadway High School track standout, took fifth in the girls high jump with a mark of 5-04, while Brown placed runner-up in the boys long jump with a mark of 21-09.50.
Somers said a lot of pressure comes with competing in the state meet, but she felt relaxed going into her event after taking time to prepare mentally.
"It's very nerve-racking," Somers said. "I'm usually really nervous, but I did a lot of meditating to calm my nerves. I think that helped my nervousness."
In his only track and field season of his high school career, Brown earned runner-up honors. Brown was amazed at what he had achieved, which made the rest of the weekend much better.
"I felt that was a big accomplishment for me," Brown said. "I felt excited for the rest of the trip."
HHS head coach Matt Denlinger noted that Brown only had a couple of months to learn the ins and outs of jumping. He was in awe of getting to coach Brown and had never gotten the chance to have an athlete like him under his wing.
"He's definitely one of the most athletic kids I've ever worked with," Denlinger said. "Just his pure strength and athleticism is unmatched with anyone I've ever worked with in my young coaching career."
Denlinger knows one of the team's strong suits is their jumping crew, and he attests their success to the athletes hitting the weights hard and their positive energy towards each other.
"It's in part of what we put into the weight room," Denlinger said. "Also, you start having success and then everyone kinda feeds off of that. Like, 'Oh man, he's jumping far, I want to try and beat him.' They start competing with each other, and the success follows."
Brown said he'd thought a lot about how his high school athletic career has come to a close, and it's a sad feeling knowing he'll no longer get to compete as a Blue Streak.
"I'm going to miss high school," Brown said. "I'll really miss coming here and jumping for the coaches, but we'll see what it leads to in the future."
Whether on the HHS football field, basketball court, or track, Brown will cherish his quality times with friends, on and away from the athletic venues.
"That's what I'm going to miss the most," Brown said. "Just being here, communicating with people, getting along and meeting new friends."
Shortly after the regional meet, when it was only state qualifiers left practicing, Somers recalls one day walking up to the HHS track for practice. She said she's usually the first to the track on practice days, but as she looked around the track complex, it was a different atmosphere.
At that moment, she realized her days competing in high school track were numbered.
"It was a weird feeling," Somers said. "Then, everybody that had qualified for states came up, and it wasn't that many people. That's when it sank in that it was coming to an end."
Yet, Somers track career will continue through VCU. Somers said she'd kept tabs on VCU's art programs and sometime later found out they had a track team.
"It always seemed like something that I'd like to do," Somers said. "When I found out they had a track team and that they were really successful, that made me want to get better at track to see if I could do that."
Somers signed with VCU a few weeks back and said the feeling was unreal. It's long been a dream of hers to go to VCU, but she has mixed emotions about leaving the place she calls home.
"It's definitely really exciting," Somers said. "Also scary at the same time leaving Harrisonburg, but I'm excited."
Whether it's high school, college, or professionally, Denlinger said Somers is an elite talent. He expects nothing but positives when she puts on the VCU colors next year and believes the sky's the limit in what she can achieve.
"Technique wise, she's one of the best high jumpers I've ever seen at any level," Denlinger said. "She's very, very technically sound, and she's a hard-worker. I'm not going to put a limit on what she can do, because I think the sky really is the limit for her in how high she can jump."
Brown and Somers only competed for one outdoor track and field season with the Blue Streaks, but in that time, Denlinger said, they made monumental contributions that won't be forgotten next year.
"They're great kids, they're great examples and role models for the team," Denlinger said. "They'll definitely be missed through their leadership and work ethic."
