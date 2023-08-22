Engle Feeling Prepared For Year No. 2 Under Center

The excitement around JJ Engle taking over at quarterback was high.
The 6-foot-1, 181-pounder has the frame of a big-time high-school signal-caller.
He’s also got the poise, projecting a calm confidence that oozes when he speaks.
But like any first-year signal-caller, the Harrisonburg star dealt with growing pains that now, as a senior, he said he’s confident he has learned from and will be able to build off in 2023.
“It’s completely slowed down,” Engle said. “Every single aspect has slowed down, from the snap to the handoff to the throws to the runs. Everything is so much slower. Last year, I was just taking it one play at a time. Now, everything is coming to me. I know what’s going on.”
Engle moved to quarterback last year after playing receiver during his sophomore season.
But injuries to key skill players around him and a lack of chemistry throughout an entire Blue Streaks team that went winless naturally caused Engle to lose some of his confidence.
After another year of off-season work, though? The senior said he’s managed to get it back.
“JJ has shown he’s more mature, making better decisions,” HHS running back Aaron McAfee Jr. said. “He’s been better at playmaking. Everybody is comfortable with each other. We had that year to experience and test drive, and overall, I think we’re doing pretty good.”
There is some impressive talent on the Harrisonburg roster that can force a quick rebuild.
And Engle is among them, showcasing a unique athleticism that pairs well with his passing game, making him one of the more dynamic signal-callers in the Valley District this year.
“He’s doing well,” Blue Streaks third-year head coach Kyle Gillenwater said about his signal-caller. “He did well this summer in the 7-on-7s, and he’s done well in the two scrimmages. Not too long ago, your quarterback had to just not lose the game for you. Now, your quarterback — you need him to win the game with the way offenses changed.”
Gillenwater has coached at the Division I level, among many other high-level coaching jobs.
He knows how important the quarterback position is and how overwhelming it can be.
Despite that, he said he’s confident his senior can handle what’s coming his way this year.
“He’s accepted the role, he’s doing well. He’s throwing the ball well, running the ball well. He’s buying time in the pocket. He’s doing everything we need him to do at this point, so we’ll see what happens when the boats are flying, but he’s done well this far.”
The anticipation for Engle’s second season under center is comparable to his first.
But the difference, he said, is how much more prepared he is for that first snap.
So as the Blue Streaks get ready to open their season on Saturday with a desperate urge to get things turned around from a winless campaign a year ago, Engle’s own confidence in himself, along with his teammates, is a big reason why they believe they can do so.
“Last year, I had people to look up to,” Engle said. “This year, I’m the senior. I really have to make sure I am doing everything correctly. All the younger ones are looking up to me, so I have to make sure they see a good role model and not a bad one.”
